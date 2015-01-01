पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना का दंश:बढ़ते कोविड केसों से डरे लोग, लाॅकडाउन के अंदेशे से कर रहे पलायन

जालंधर
मध्यप्रदेश की तरफ जाने वाले यात्री दिल्ली काउंटर पर अपने पूरे सामान के साथ बैठे हुए हैं। ज्यादा सामान होने के चलते बस चालकों ने इन सवारियों को बिठाने में आना-कानी की।
  • अंबाला कैंट जाने वालों की बस अड्डे पर बढ़ी भीड़, बाहरी राज्यों के व्यक्ति अपना सारा सामान उठाकर पहुंच रहे बस स्टैंड

कोरोनावायरस से संक्रमित लोगों की संख्या के साथ मृत्यु दर में फिर उछाल आना शुरू हो चुका है। ऐसे में कोरोना की सेकेंड वेव में लोगों को दोबारा लॉकडाउन का डर सताने लगा है। लोगों को आशंका है कि अगर फिर से सरकार ने लॉकडाउन किया तो कहीं पहले जैसी स्थित पैदा न हो जाए। इसलिए दूसरे राज्यों से आए लोगों ने पलायन शुरू कर दिया है।

बस स्टैंड पर अंबाला कैंट जाने वालों की गिनती काफी ज्यादा है क्योंकि उससे आगे उन्हें ट्रेन मिलने की उम्मीद है। हालांकि पंजाब सरकार और किसान संगठनों की बातचीत के बाद पंजाब में यात्री और माल गाड़ियों को चलाने की परमिशन दी गई है लेकिन किसान संगठनों ने जंडियाला गुरु में रेल ट्रैक जाम रखा, जिसके चलते मंगलवार को भी ट्रेनें प्रभावित रहीं।

इसी कारण जालंधर से बसों में यात्रियों की गिनती काफी ज्यादा है। बसों में जाने से यात्रियों को परेशानी भी झेलनी पड़ रही है क्योंकि लोग अपना काफी सामान भी साथ ले जा रहे हैं, जिस कारण दूसरे यात्रियों से बहस या झगड़ा होना आम बात हो चुकी है।

पिछले लॉकडाउन में बच्चों को खिलाने के लिए भी पैसे नहीं थे, अब ऐसा नहीं चाहते इसलिए जा रहे हैं

  • बिहार के रहने वाले सूरज ने बताया कि कोरोना के केस दोबारा से बढ़ गए हैं। उनके जानने वाले कह रहे हैं कि दोबारा लाॅकडाउन लगेगा। इसलिए वे गांव जा रहे हैं ताकि परिवार को कम से कम खाने की समस्या तो न आए। पिछली बार लाॅकडाउन में बच्चों को खाना दिलाने के पैसे भी खत्म हो गए थे।
  • मध्य प्रदेश की गुलाबो देवी ने बताया कि वे कई वर्षों से जालंधर में रह रही हैं लेकिन अब लाॅकडाउन की आवाज उठने लगी है। इसी कारण वे परिवार और सामान लेकर मध्य प्रदेश जा रही हैं। हालात सामान्य होने पर ही जालंधर आकर अपना काम दोबारा शुरू करेंगे।
  • मध्य प्रदेश जाने वाले रोहित ने कहा कि वह परिवार के साथ वापस गांव जा रहा है लेकिन सामान ज्यादा होने के कारण बसों में जगह भी नहीं मिल रही है। कोई बस वाला ज्यादा सामान नहीं रख रहा है। वह जालंधर से अंबाला कैंट रेलवे स्टेशन जाएंगे। वहां ट्रेन के माध्यम से आगे का सफर तय करेंगे।
  • उत्तर प्रदेश के लखनऊ में रहने वाले राज किशोर ने कहा कि वे स्लम एरिया में रहते हैं। कोई मास्क तक नहीं लगाता। उनके तीन बच्चे हैं। वे फैक्ट्री में काम करते हैं। लाॅकडाउन में फैक्ट्री बंद हो गई तो क्या करेंगे। इस कारण परिवार समेत गांव जा रहे हैं।
