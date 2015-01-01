पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निगम की लापरवाही:बिना ट्रैफिक डायवर्ट किए बंद किया फ्लाईओवर बीएमसी चौक में सारा दिन जाम में फंसते रहे लोग

जालंधर2 घंटे पहले
  • ट्रैफिक पुलिस को सूचना ही नहीं दी
  • आज भी फ्लाईओवर हो सकता है बंद

सेंट्रल सिटी से आने और जाने वाले लोगों के लिए बीएमसी चौक में ट्रैफिक जाम बड़ी मुसीबत बन गया है। नगर निगम ने सड़क बनाने के लिए बगैर ट्रैफिक डायवर्ट किए, पुल बंद कर दिया। इससे ट्रैफिक जाम लगा। शाम 4 से रात 8 बजे तक हालात सबसे ज्यादा खराब हुए। बुधवार को भी जाम लग सकता है क्योंकि पुल पर सड़क बनाने का काम होगा। निगम के एसई रजनीश डोगरा ने कहा कि अभी पुल के ऊपर सड़क निर्माण होना है। बुधवार को मौसम सही रहता है तो सड़क निर्माण का काम चलेगा लेकिन पुल बंद करने से पहले ट्रैफिक के सही संचालन के लिए ट्रैफिक पुलिस से तालमेल करेंगे।

फलाईओवर एक तरफ से देशभगत यादगार हाल से शुरू होता है और दूसरी तरफ बस स्टैंड की तरफ उतरता है। इसका तीसरा रास्ता एपीजे काॅलेज के सामने शुरू होता है। आज इन्हीं रास्तों पर बारी-बारी से ट्रैफिक बंद कर सड़क बनाई गई। नगर निगम के इंजीनियरों ये सोचकर पहले पुल बंद करने की जानकारी शहरवासियों ने नहीं दी क्योंकि उनका मानना था की ग्राउंड पर बनी रोड के रास्ते ट्रैफिक चलता रहेगा। यही तरीका फेल साबित हुआ।

ट्रैफिक जाम लाइव

शाम को हालात हुए बेकाबू

शाम 4:00 बजे : बस स्टैंड की तरफ से पुल बंद था। गाड़ियों का दबाव बढ़ने से सर्विस लेन पर जाम लग गया। कई लोगों को अपना रास्ता बदलकर रेडियो स्टेशन की तरफ जाना पड़ा।

शाम 6: 00 बजे : एक तरफ ट्रैफिक सर्विस लेन के जरिये रेडिसन होटल की तरफ से बीएमसी चौक आने लगा। दूसरी तरफ इसके बगल से संजय गांधी मार्केट से सेंट्रल सिटी का ट्रैफिक आने लगा। ट्रैफिक आमने-सामने फंसने से जाम लग गया।

सबसे ज्यादा परेशानी श्री गुरु अमरदास चौक से बीएमसी चौक की तरफ आने वाले वाहन चालकों को हुई। उन्हें वाहनों की लंबी कतार में फंसना पड़ा। उनके पास रास्ता बदलने का भी विकल्प नहीं था।

होना ये चाहिए था...श्री गुरु नानक मिशन चौक से स्काईलार्क चौक की तरफ ट्रैफिक डायवर्ट होना चाहिए था। संकेत देने के लिए ट्रैफिक पुलिस तैनात करते।

