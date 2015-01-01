पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रोष प्रदर्शन:श्रीराम चौक में श्री हनुमान चालीसा का पाठ कर किया शांतिपूर्वक प्रदर्शन

जालंधर4 घंटे पहले
हिंदू संगठन की ओर से अमृतसर में हिंदुओं की धार्मिक भावनाएं आहत करने के विरोध में श्री राम चौक में शांतिपूर्वक रोष प्रदर्शन किया गया।

संगठन के सदस्यों ने संत समाज की अध्यक्षता में रोष प्रदर्शन किया। उन्होंने चौक में सामूहिक श्री हनुमान चालीसा के पाठ के साथ कार्यक्रम की शुरुआत की। संत समाज ने प्रशासन से मांग की कि इन युवकों को गिरफ्तार करके सख्त से सख्त कार्यवाही की जाए।

यहां संत समाज, स्वामी सचिन आनंद, महंत गंगा दास, महंत राज किशोर, महंत रामदास, महंत शिया शरण, महंत केशवदास, पंडित भोला नाथ, संत पलविंदर, श्रवण दास, मनोज नन्ना, राजेश विज, सुनील सहगल, शशि शर्मा, किशन लाल शर्मा, हिक्की सरीन, नरेंद्र थापर, कुणाल कोहली, रोहित जोशी, इंदरजीत, कमल देव जोशी, राजेश अग्निहोत्री, अनिल सच्चर, दिनेश कपूर, सुनील, बंटी, विपन सभ्रवाल, अजय जोशी, सतपाल, पुनीत शुक्ला, कीमती भगत, राजीव, कपिल वर्मा, मनोज शर्मा, मानव, मनु कपूर, संदीप शर्मा, गुरमीत निक्का, वीना शर्मा और सूरज मौजूद रहे।

