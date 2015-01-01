पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Police Brought Cap On Cap In Sangrur Jail On Production Warrant, 5 Days Remand, Interrogation Of Gangster Hat Continued Till Late Night

प्रोडक्शन वारंट:संगरूर जेल में बंद टोपी को प्रोडक्शन वारंट पर लाई पुलिस, 5 दिन का रिमांड,देर रात तक गैंगस्टर टोपी से चलती रही पूछताछ

जालंधरएक घंटा पहले
दुबई में बैठकर राज्य में बड़े स्तर पर ड्रग रैकेट चले नवप्रीत सिंह के नेटवर्क को ब्रेक करने के लिए बुधवार को पुलिस संगरूर जेल में बंद गैंगस्टर रणदीप सिंह टोपी को प्रोडक्शन वारंट पर लेकर आई है। टोपी को अदालत में पेश करके पुलिस ने यह कहकर 7 दिन का रिमांड मांगा कि आरोपी जेल में बंद है और वह ड्रग रैकेट से जुड़ा है।

पुलिस यह पता करना चाहती है कि वह कौन लोग हैं, जो टोपी के लिए काम कर रहे हैं और टोपी ड्रग की पेमेंट कैसे कर रहा है। इसलिए लंबी पूछताछ की जरूरत है। अदालत ने टोपी को 5 दिन के रिमांड पर पुलिस के हवाले कर दिया। देर रात तक एसपी मनप्रीत सिंह ढिल्लों की सुपरविजन में टोपी से पूछताछ चलती रही।

दुबई से चल रहा ड्रग रैकेट... 4 किलो हेरोइन की बरामदगी का मामला... बता दें कि सीआईए स्टाफ के इंचार्ज जरनैल सिंह ने कुछ दिन पहले लोहियां के रहने वाले जसविंदर सिंह जस्सा और रमेश कुमार को पकड़ कर 4 किलो हेरोइन व दो पिस्टल बरामद किए थे। जस्सा और रमेश ने माना था कि वह यह ड्रग श्रीनगर से लेकर आए है और ड्रग देने वाला साबा है। साबा के तार दुबई में बैठे नवप्रीत से जुड़े हैं। फिरोजपुर जेल में बंद गैंगस्टर पलविंदर सिंह भिंदा के कहने पर वह ड्रग लेकर आए थे। गैंगस्टर रणदीप सिंह टोपी संगरूर जेल में बंद है, मगर टोपी अपनी गैंग के साथ मिलकर जेल से ही ड्रग का कारोबार चला रहा था।

