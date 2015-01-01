पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

चालान:पुलिस ने चालान में जब्त लाइसेंस किया गुम, पीड़ित ने केस किया

जालंधर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

लॉकडाउन से पहले फरवरी में पुलिस ने मिट्ठापुर के रमनदीप सिंह का चालान काटकर लाइसेंस जब्त किया था, लेकिन चालान भुगतने के 8 महीने बाद भी लाइसेंस न मिलने पर कोर्ट में केस दायर किया है। एसोसिएशन ऑफ लॉयर्स फॉर सोशल जस्टिस से एडवोकेट हरमिंदर संधू ने बताया कि लॉकडाउन से पहले 14 फरवरी को थाना-5 की पुलिस ने सूरानुस्सी डाकघर में काम करने वाले रमनदीप का चालान काटते हुए लाइसेंस जब्त किया था। रमनदीप ने 8 महीने बाद भी लाइसेंस न मिलने पर आरटीए बरजिंदर सिंह व डीलिंग क्लर्क के खिलाफ कोर्ट में केस दायर किया है। उसने चालान का भुगतान 5 मार्च को कर दिया था पर पुलिस ने चालान आरटीए ऑफिस नहीं भेजा। रमनदीप ने लॉकडाउन खत्म होने के बाद कई बार आरटीए ऑफिस में चक्कर भी लगाए। रमनदीप ने कहा कि अब इस मामले में करवाई करते हुए लाइसेंस दिलाया जाए या आरटीए विभाग खुद पैसे खर्च कर उन्हें लाइसेंस जारी करे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, वही खेलते चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें