छात्रों की धमकी:पोस्टमैट्रिक स्कॉलरशिप के छात्रों ने डीसी कांप्लेक्स घेरा, आज प्रशासन ने बुलाई मीटिंग

जालंधरएक घंटा पहले
  • मीटिंग में कोई निर्णय न हुआ तो सरकार के खिलाफ मोर्चा खोलेंगे : छात्र नेता

सरकार के आदेश के बावजूद पोस्टमैट्रिक स्कॉलरशिप के छात्रों का कैशलेस एजुकेशन का सपना पूरा नहीं हो पा रहा है। कॉलेज संचालक छात्रों से फीस मांग रहे हैं। इसको लेकर सोमवार को सैकड़ों की संख्या में छात्र-छात्राओं ने डीसी कांप्लेक्स का घेराव किया। छात्रों के आक्रोश को देखते हुए जिला प्रशासन ने मामले को सॉल्व करने के लिए मंगलवार की सुबह 11 बजे मीटिंग बुलाई है। इसमें कॉलेज संचालक और स्टूडेंट्`स मौजूद रहेंगे। छात्र नेता दीपक बाली का कहना है कि मीटिंग में यदि कोई निर्णय नहीं हुआ तो स्टूडेंट्स राज्यभर में सरकार के खिलाफ मोर्चा खोलेंगे।

प्रदेेश सरकार के कैबिनेट मंत्री ओपी सोनी ने भगवान वाल्मीकि जी के प्रकाश पर्व के मौके पर एससी स्टूडेंट के लिए डॉ. बीआर अंबेडकर पोस्टमैट्रिक स्कॉलरशिप की शुरुआत की थी। स्टूडेंट्स को इस स्कीम का लाभ शैक्षिक सत्र 2020-21 से मिलेगा। इस स्कीम के तहत छात्रों को कैशलेस शिक्षा दिए जाने का प्रावधान है। इस पर आने वाले खर्च का 60 फीसदी हिस्सा सरकार और 40 फीसदी कॉलेज संचालकों को देना है। इसे लेकर कई कॉलेज संचालक तैयार नहीं है, जिसके चलते छात्रों से फीस मांगी जा रही है। इसे लेकर परेशान छात्र लगातार विरोध प्रदर्शन कर रहे हैं। वहीं जिले में 25 हजार ऐसे छात्र व छात्राएं हैं, जिन्हें बीते 3 साल से पोस्टमैट्रिक स्कॉलरशिप नहीं मिल रही है। छात्र नेता दीपक बाली अौर नवदीप का कहना है कि सरकार पहले 3 साल से नहीं मिली पोस्टमैट्रिक स्कॉलरशिप को जारी करें।

