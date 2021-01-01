पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सर्वोच्च सम्मान:80 बेटियों को पाल रहीं प्रकाश कौर को राष्ट्रीय सम्मान,सामाजिक संस्था के कोऑर्डिनेटर सतनाम सिंह ने पुरस्कार मिलने की सूचना दी

जालंधर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सब ऊपर वाले का है, कभी कुछ पाने के लिए काम नहीं किया। मेरी तो इच्छा है कि लोग बेटियों का सम्मान करें और यूनीक होम को याद रखें। -प्रकाश कौर - Dainik Bhaskar
सब ऊपर वाले का है, कभी कुछ पाने के लिए काम नहीं किया। मेरी तो इच्छा है कि लोग बेटियों का सम्मान करें और यूनीक होम को याद रखें। -प्रकाश कौर
  • गुरु गोबिंद सिंह स्टेडियम में 10 बजे कार्यक्रम, कैबिनेट मंत्री अरुणा चौधरी तिरंगा फहराएंगी

मॉडल हाउस में यूनीक होम ऐसा अनोखा घर है, जहां पर 1993 में एक पालना लगाकर लोगों के नाम संदेश दिया गया कि आप बेटियों को मारे नहीं, उसे पालने में रख जाएं। उस दिन के बाद न जाने कितनी बेटियों को लोग खुद पालने में छोड़ गए और कई दर्जन को लोगों ने कूड़े के ढेरों से उठाकर यूनीक होम पहुंचाया। फिलहाल यहां 10 दिन से लेकर 18 साल तक की 80 लड़कियां रह रही हैं।

इनमें से कई तो विदेश में स्टडी कंप्लीट कर रही हैं। यूनीक होम में लड़कियों के सम्मान की गूंज आखिर राष्ट्रपति भवन तक पहुंची और गणतंत्र दिवस पर पद्मश्री पुरस्कार जिन हस्तियों को दिया जाना है, उनमें होम की संचालक बीबी प्रकाश कौर का नाम भी शामिल है। सोमवार को देश का सर्वोच्च सम्मान मिलने की सूचना के बाद प्रकाश कौर रोजाना की तरह बेटियों की सेवा में लगी रहीं। उनकी सामाजिक संस्था के कोऑर्डिनेटर सतनाम सिंह ने पुरस्कार मिलने की सूचना दी।

1993 में बनाया पालना...बच्चियों को फेंकें नहीं हमें दें, हमारी बेटियां अमेरिका तक पहुंचीं- बीबी प्रकाश कौर भाई घन्हैया जी चैरिटेबल ट्रस्ट की बेटियों के सम्मान की मुहिम को आगे बढ़ाने में वैचारिक प्रसार में भागीदार बनी है। इनका यूनीक होम बेसहारा बच्चियों को मां-बाप का प्यार देता है। सतनाम सिंह कहते हैं कि बीबी जी 12-13 साल की उम्र से सेवा के कार्यों में जुटी हैं। यूनीक होम ने जो काम किया, उसे पंजाब के लोगों ने देखा, परखा। इसी समर्पण के बाद सरकार ने खुद सामाजिक सेवा श्रेणी में बीबी प्रकाश कौर का नाम पद्मश्री में शामिल किया है।

जालंधर के लोग कहते हैं कि अगर बेटी यूनीक होम पहुंच जाए तो उसे आसरा जरूर मिलेगा। यहां बच्चियों के पालन, पोषण के अलावा पढ़ाई और शादी भी करवाई जाती है। हर साल 24 अप्रैल को बेटियों का संयुक्त जन्मदिन मनाया जाता है। दूसरी तरफ बीबी प्रकाश कौर के कामों की फेहरिस्त में नकोदर रोड पर सेंट्रल पोटेटो रिसर्च स्टेशन के पास यूनिक होम की नई इमारत है, जहां पर बच्चियों के लिए पढ़ाई और पर्सनेलिटी डेवलपमेंट का हर संसाधन उपलब्ध है। यहां पर बच्चियों को स्कूल के बाद कोर्स करवाए जाते हैं, जिनमें उनकी रुचि होती है। भाई घन्हैया जी चेरिटेबल ट्रस्ट एक सामाजिक संस्था है, जो कि समाज में से ही संसाधन जुटाकर संचालित की जा रही है।

सराहनीय कार्य के लिए 145 शख्सियतों का होगा सम्मान

जिले में सराहनीय कार्य करने के लिए जिला प्रशासन आज 145 शख्सियतों का सम्मान करने जा रहा है। इनमें वातावरण प्रेम के लिए सेना से रिटायर्ड एवं सूर्या एनक्लेव वेलफेयर सोसायटी के ग्रीन एंबेसडर रोशन लाल शर्मा के अलावा कोरोना वॉरियर्स, पुलिस मुलाजिम भी शामिल हैं।

प्रशासनिक कार्यक्रम 45 मिनट

आज सुबह 7 से दोपहर 1 बजे तक ट्रैफिक डायवर्ट

जालंधर । जिला स्तरीय गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह इस बार सादा रहेगा। श्री गुरु गोबिंद सिंह स्टेडियम में 10 बजे शुरुआत होगी और महज 45 मिनट बाद समागम खत्म कर दिया जाएगा। डीसी घनश्याम थोरी कैबिनेट मंत्री अरुणा चौधरी तिरंगा फहराएंगी। इस बार सांस्कृतिक समारोह नहीं, केवल सुरक्षा बलों का मार्च पास्ट होगा। पुलिस कमिश्नर जीपीएस भुल्लर ने 1000 पुलिस के जवान इस दिन शहर में तैनात किए हैं। समागम के दौरान कोरोना वॉरियर्स और विभिन्न क्षेत्रों में अच्छा काम करने वाली शख्सियतों को सम्मानित किया जाएगा।

शहर के प्रमुख बाजार रहेंगे बंद...गणतंत्र दिवस पर इलेक्ट्राॅनिक्स और इलेक्ट्रिकल की सभी दुकानें बंद रहेंगी। इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स और इलेक्ट्रिकल प्रधान बलजीत सिंह आहलुवालिया, अमित सहगल ने बताया कि फगवाड़ा गेट, चहार बाग के साथ मिलाप चौक, भगत सिंह चौक, प्रताप बाग, गुरु नानक मार्केट, शेर-ए-पंजाब मार्केट, रेलवे रोड, सिद्धू मार्केट, आहुजा मार्केट समेत कई मार्केट बंद रहेगीं। मीटिंग के दौरान सभी सदस्यों ने दुकानें बंद रखने का फैसला लिया गया।

1000 पुलिस मुलाजिम करेंगे शहर की सुरक्षा

डायवर्ट किए गए रूट
1. जालंधर बस स्टैंड से कपूरथला आने-जाने वालों का पीएपी चौक-करतारपुर रूट।
2. जालंधर बस स्टैंड से नकोदर-शाहकोट के लिए समरा चौक, कूल रोड, अर्बन एस्टेट फेज-2, सीटी इंस्टीट्यूट का रूट।
3. वडाला चौक, श्री गुरु रविदास चौक रूट पर वाहनों की आवाजाही बंद।
ट्रैफिक-रूट प्लान संबंधी हेल्पलाइन पर फोन करें
ट्रैफिक रूट को लेकर कोई जानकारी हासिल करनी है और ट्रैफिक समस्या आ रही है तो वे ट्रैफिक पुलिस के हेल्प लाइन नंबर 0181-2227296 और 1073 पर संपर्क कर सकते हैं।
-गगनेश शर्मा, एडीसीपी (ट्रैफिक)

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपिता की मौत के बाद कर्ज लेकर लाए थे 80 रुपए की रील,आज इनके बनाए एक मास्टरपीस की कीमत एक करोड़ - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser