जालंधर में कबूतरबाजी:कनाडा भेजने का झांसा दे 3 लाख ठगे, शक न हो इसलिए किश्तों में लिए पैसे, पुलिस ने दर्ज की FIR

जालंधर33 मिनट पहले
आरोपी ट्रैवल एजेंट पहले होशियारपुर में रहता था लेकिन अब एसबीएस नगर में रहने चला गया। - प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
आरोपी ट्रैवल एजेंट पहले होशियारपुर में रहता था लेकिन अब एसबीएस नगर में रहने चला गया। - प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
  • ठगी का शक हुआ तो युवक ने पैसे वापस मांगे, आरोपी ने फोन उठाना कर दिया बंद

ट्रैवल एजेंट ने तीन महीने में कनाडा भेजने के बहाने एक युवक से 3 लाख ठग लिए। युवक को ठगी का शक न हो, इसलिए एकमुश्त के बजाय 8 किश्तों में पैसे लिए। इसके बाद युवक को कनाडा नहीं भेजा। युवक ने पैसे लौटाने को कहा तो पहले आरोपी ने फोन उठाना बंद कर दिया। पुलिस को शिकायत मिली तो आरोपी ट्रैवल एजेंट के खिलाफ ठगी व ट्रैवल एक्ट के तहत केस दर्ज कर लिया गया है।

रिश्तेदार के साथ घर आया था ट्रैवल एजेंट, 12 लाख में सौदा

गांव कालरा के रहने वाले दलजीत सिंह ने कहा कि उसके रिश्तेदार लखवीर सिंह ने उसे ट्रैवल एजेंट परविंंदर सिंह से मिलवाया। जो पहले होशियारपुर के गढ़शंकर के जौड़ा मोहल्ला में रहता था लेकिन अब शहीद भगत सिंह नगर के गांव जिंदोवाल बंगा में रहता है। परविंदर लोगों को विदेश भेजने का काम करता है। ट्रैवल एजेंट परविंदर उनके रिश्तेदार लखवीर के साथ उनके घर आया और उसे कनाडा भेजने का भरोसा दिया।

12 लाख में सौदा, 3 महीने का वादा कर 7 महीने बाद भी नहीं भेज पाया

कनाडा जाने के लिए ट्रैवल एजेंट परविंदर के साथ 12 लाख रुपए में सौदा तय हो गया। उसने कहा कि 3 महीने में उसे कनाडा पहुंचा देगा। उस वक्त वह 35 हजार कैश व पासपोर्ट ले गया और कहा कि जैसे-जैसे काम होता जाएगा, वो पैसे लेता रहेगा। इसके बाद उसने 8 किश्तों में कभी 10 हजार, कभी 20 हजार तो कभी 50 हजार की रकम के रूप में थोड़े-थोड़े कर 2.65 लाख रुपए उसके खाते में ट्रांसफर कर दिए। 3 लाख रुपए लेने के बाद वह टालमटोल करने लगा। कभी कहता कि 10 दिन बाद तो कभी महीने बाद भेजने की बात कहता रहा। इस तरह 7 महीने बीत गए।

पैसे वापस देने का भरोसा दे बंद किया फोन उठाना

दलजीत ने उसे कहा कि अगर उसका वीजा नहीं लग रहा तो पैसे लौटा दे, क्योंकि उन्होंने कर्जा लेकर पैैसे दिए हैं और उन्हें ब्याज चुकाना पड़ रहा है। यह सुनकर ट्रैवल एजेंट परविंदर ने कहा कि उनके पैसे वापस कर देगा लेकिन इसके बाद फोन उठाना बंद कर दिया। वो आरोपी के घर गए तो वो गायब मिला। कुछ दिन बाद वह अचानक पहुंचे तो आरोपी वहां मिल गया। उसने 1.50 लाख का चैक दे दिया और बाकी रकम भी बाद में वापस लौटाने की बात कही। उन्होंने चैक बैंक में लगाया तो वो बाउंस हो गया। इसके बाद ट्रैवल एजेंट से उनका कोई संपर्क नहीं हुआ।

