कांग्रेस सरकार में 'पुलिस राज':खादी बोर्ड डायरेक्टर का समर्थकों संग जालंधर के थाने में आधी रात को प्रोटेस्ट, 'पंजाब पुलिस मुर्दाबाद' के नारे

जालंधर12 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जालंधर के थाना नई बारादरी के बाहर आधी रात को प्रोटेस्ट करते पंजाब खादी बोर्ड डायरेक्टर मेजर सिंह व उनके साथी।
  • ब्लैकमेल कर रहे RTI एक्टिविस्ट पर कार्रवाई न करने का आरोप, CP को शिकायत दिए भी महीना बीता
  • डायरेक्टर के प्रोटेस्ट के बाद एसीपी को भेजा गया थाने, देर रात पुलिस ने किया केस दर्ज करने का दावा

राज्य में CM कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह की अगुवाई वाली कांग्रेस सरकार में पंजाब खादी बोर्ड के डायरेक्टर को ही इंसाफ के लिए आधी रात को पुलिस थाने के बाहर धरना लगाना पड़ गया। थाना नई बारादरी में डायरेक्टर मेजर सिंह रात करीब डेढ़ बजे पहुंचे और 'पंजाब पुलिस मुर्दाबाद' के नारे लगाए। डायरेक्टर का आरोप था कि शहर का एक RTI एक्टिविस्ट ने उन्हें ब्लैकमेल कर 5 लाख की फिरौती मांगी और रिवॉल्वर निकालकर धमकाया। उन्होंने पुलिस को शिकायत दी लेकिन कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की गई। बुधवार शाम 5 बजे उनके ऊपर एक व्यक्ति ने रिवॉल्वर तानी, उन्होंने पुलिस को उसी वक्त कंप्लेंट कर दी लेकिन पुलिस ने रात 1:30 बजे तक कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की। मजबूर होकर उन्हें धरना लगाना पड़ा। RTI एक्टिविस्ट को पुलिस द्वारा हिरासत में लिए जाने की सूचना है लेेकिन इसकी पुष्टि नहीं की गई।

पंजाब खादी बोर्ड के डायरेक्टर मेजर सिंह जानकारी देते हुए।
पंजाब खादी बोर्ड के डायरेक्टर मेजर सिंह जानकारी देते हुए।

पढ़िए.... खादी बोर्ड डायरेक्टर ने क्या आरोप लगाए

सिमरनजीत सिंह खुद को आरटीआई स्पेशलिस्ट कहता है। वह जालंधर के साथ फगवाड़ा, होशियारपुर आदि इलाकों RTI डालकर लोगों को ब्लैकमेल करता है। उसके खिलाफ निगम में प्रस्ताव भी पास हो चुका है कि वह लोगों को ब्लैकमेल करता है और उनसे पैसे लेता है। उनकी बिल्डिंगें सील करवाता है। अगर कोई पैसा नहीं देता तो उसकी बिल्डिंग तुड़वा देता है। जालंधर में प्रॉपर्टी के कारोबार को इस व्यक्ति ने पूरी तरह खराब कर रखा है। उसके खिलाफ निगम ऑफिस व पुलिस कमिश्नर ऑफिस भी कई शिकायतें हो चुकी हैं लेकिन कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की जा रही। 5 लाख की फिरौती मांगे जाने की शिकायत दिए भी मुझे पुलिस कमिश्नर को दिए एक महीना बीत चुका है लेकिन कोई कार्रवाई नहीं हुई। उसने मुझे कहा कि आकर सेटिंग कर लो। मैंने सिर्फ डेढ़ लाख की बात कही तो उसने कहा कि मैं 10-10 लाख रुपये लेता हूं। उसके साथ के व्यक्ति ने JDA दफ्तर के पास रिवॉल्वर निकाल ली, जिसकी मैंने शिकायत दी थी।

CM से अपील, पुलिस कमिश्नर बदला जाए

डायरेक्टर मेजर सिंह ने कहा कि हमारी कांग्रेस पार्टी की सरकार है लेकिन जालंधर शहरी पुलिस की कारगुजारी से सरकार व पार्टी की छवि खराब हो रही है। उन्होंने कहा कि वो CM कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह से भी समय मांग रहे हैं ताकि इस बारे में उन्हें बता सकें कि जालंधर शहर की पुलिस किस तरीके से काम कर रही है। वो पुलिस से जुड़ी सभी शिकायतों को इकट्ठा कर रहे हैं, जिसे लेकर वो मुख्यमंत्री से मिलेंगे।

ACP हरसिमरत सिंह।
ACP हरसिमरत सिंह।

RTI एक्टिविस्ट के खिलाफ केस दर्ज : ACP

ACP हरसिमरत सिंह ने कहा कि खादी बोर्ड के डायरेक्टर मेजर सिंह ने शिकायत दी थी कि ब्लैकमेलिंग कर उनसे पैसे मांगे जा रहे हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि तहसीलदार की हाजिरी में गाड़ी की तलाशी लेकर कुछ रिकवरी करवाई गई है। पुलिस फिलहाल थाना नई बारादरी में IPC की धारा 384, 504ए के तहत केस दर्ज कर रहे हैं।

RTI एक्टिविस्ट का फोन बंद

इस बारे में पक्ष जानने के लिए RTI एक्टिविस्ट सिमरनजीत सिंह से संपर्क की कोशिश की गई लेकिन उनका फोन बंद मिला।

