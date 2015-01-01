पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पंजाब स्कूल एजुकेशन बाेर्ड:पीएसईबी ने 9वीं से 12वीं का 30 %तक सिलेबस कम किया, पंजाबी व हिस्ट्री के सिलेबस में नहीं की कटाैती

जालंधर11 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सीबीएसई और आईसीएसई भी पहले ही सिलेबस काे 30% तक कम कर चुके हैं

पंजाब स्कूल एजुकेशन बाेर्ड की ओर से नौंवी से बारहवीं क्लास तक का 30 फीसदी तक सिलेबस कम किया गया है। नोटिफिकेशन के अनुसार काेविड 19 के कारण इस साल स्कूल बंद रहने से स्टूडेंट्स की पढ़ाई का बहुत नुकसान हुआ है।

इसलिए बाेर्ड की ओर से इस साल पंजाबी व इतिहास विषय के अलावा बाकी विषयाें में 30 फीसदी तक की कटाैती की गई है। हालांकि सीबीएसई और आईसीएसई की ओर से 4 महीने पहले ही सिलेबस काे 30 फीसदी तक कम कर दिया गया था। जबकि पीएसईबी की ओर से परीक्षाओं के नजदीक आने पर ये फैसला लिया गया। विभाग की ओर से पहले सिलेबस कम करने पर विचार किया जा रहा था ओर रिपोर्ट भी सबमिट की गई थी, लेकिन अब बाेर्ड ने अधिकारिक घोषणा की है।

बाेर्ड ने लिखा है कि शिक्षा के महत्व काे ध्यान में रखते हुए सिलेबस काे इस प्रकार से कम किया गया है कि विषय का मुख्य मकसद बना रहे। उन्होंने स्कूल मुखी व टीचर्स काे निर्देश दिए हैं कि सिलेबस में से कम किए गए टॉपिक्स भी स्टूडेंट्स काे पढ़ाएं जाएं चाहे ये टाॅपिक इंटरनल असेसमेंट व सलाना परीक्षा में नहीं पूछे जाएंगे।

