शादी समारोह का वाकया:जालंधर में विवाहिता को डांस के लिए खींचना युवक को पड़ा महंगा, पुलिस ने दर्ज की FIR

जालंधर21 मिनट पहले
विवाहिता ने युवक को इन्कार भी किया लेकिन वह जबरदस्ती करता रहा। प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
  • भोगपुर में था शादी समारोह, आरोपी युवक बस्ती शेख का रहने वाला

शादी समारोह के दौरान एक विवाहिता को नाचने के लिए जबरन खींचना युवक को महंगा पड़ गया। महिला के भाई की शिकायत पर पुलिस ने आरोपी युवक के खिलाफ छेड़छाड़ का केस दर्ज कर लिया है। आरोपी युवक पीयूष अरोड़ा बस्ती शेख का रहने वाला है।

छेड़छाड़ व खींचतान की, फोटो खिंचवाने की भी कोशिश

अमरीक नगरी के रहने वाले युवक ने बताया कि बीती 2 फरवरी को उसकी शादी भोगपुर के प्रीत पैलेस में हुआ। इस समारोह में उसकी मामा की लड़की भी आई हुई थी। शादी समारोह के दौरान ही एक लड़के ने उसकी बहन से छेड़छाड़ व खींचातानी की। आरोपी युवक ने बहन से जबरन भंगड़ा करवाने के साथ फोटो खिंचवाने की भी कोशिश की। मौके पर मौजूद गांव के पंचायत मेंबर ने उसकी बहन का आरोपी युवक से छुड़वाया। इसके बाद शादी की रस्मों को आगे बढ़ाया गया।

समारोह बीच में ही छोड़ चला गया परिवार

इस रवैये से उसकी ममेरी बहन व उसका परिवार शादी समारोह बीच में ही छोड़कर घर वापस चला गया। शादी होने के बाद उसके पारिवारिक सदस्यों ने ससुराल वालों से जबरदस्ती करने वाले युवक के बारे में पूछा तो वह टालमटोल करते रहे। बार-बार पूछे जाने पर उसके ससुराल वाले इस बारे में जानकारी नहीं दे रहे। गांव की पंचायत तक इसके बारे में पूछ चुकी है।

गर्भवती बहन अब भी परेशान

फरवरी में हुई शादी के इस वाकये को लेकर युवक ने मई महीने में एसएसपी को दी शिकायत में युवक ने कहा कि उक्त लड़के की इस हरकत की वजह से उसकी बहन काफी परेशान है। उसकी बहन प्रेग्नेंट है और उसके ससुराल परिवार में भी बहुत समस्या चल रही है। उसके घर के भी सारे मेंबर इससे परेशान है। इसलिए उक्त युवक के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जाए। पुलिस ने अब दिसंबर महीने में यह केस दर्ज किया है।

