मांग:खेतों में पराली जलाने पर 5 साल की सजा और 1 करोड़ रुपए जुर्माने को भी एंटी फार्मर बताया, केरल की तर्ज पर सब्जियों पर एमएसपी लागू करे पंजाब : शिअद

जालंधर2 घंटे पहले
शिरोमणि अकाली दल के यूथ प्रधान परमबंस सिंह बंटी रोमाणा वीरवार को जालंधर पहुंचे। इस दौरान उन्होंने पंजाब सरकार से केरला राज्य की तर्ज पर सब्जियों को एमएसपी के दायरे में शामिल करने की मांग की है। रोमाणा ने कहा कि 1 नवंबर को केरला दिवस है और पंजाब डे भी होगा। देशभर में केरला पहला ऐसा सूबा है जिन्होंने अपनी 16 सब्जियों को एमएसपी के दायरे में शामिल किया है।

इसकी खरीद राज्य सरकार की तरफ से अपने स्तर पर जाएगी और इसके लिए करोड़ों रुपए का बजट भी प्रवान किया गया है। कृषि बिल पर बंटी रोमाना ने कहा कि राज्य और केंद्र सरकार दोनों पंजाब के लोगों को गुमराह कर रही है और पंजाब की बदहाली के लिए जिम्मेदार है। पंजाब सरकार ने सिर्फ धान और गेहूं को ही एमएसपी में शामिल किया है जबकि अन्य 22 फसलों पर एमएसपी का कोई प्रावधान नहीं है। वहीं उन्होंने खेतों में पराली जलाने पर 5 साल की सजा और 1 करोड़ रुपए जुर्माने को भी एंटी फार्मर बताया।

