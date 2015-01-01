पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्कूली शिक्षा सुधार:आज से सरकारी व एडिड स्कूलाें में पंजाब अचीवमेंट सर्वे, पहली से 12वीं क्लास के छात्रों का हाेगा टेस्ट

जालंधर13 मिनट पहले
शिक्षा मंत्री विजय इंद्र सिंगला की अध्यक्षता में स्कूली शिक्षा सुधार की शृंखला के तहत पंजाब देश का पहला ऐसा राज्य बन गया है जाेकि पंजाब अचीवमेंट सर्वे करवा रहा है।

सरकारी और एडिड स्कूलों के विद्यार्थियों का सितंबर महीने तक के पाठ्यक्रम के शिक्षण परिणामों की जानकारी का स्तर जांचने के लिए 11 नवंबर से पंजाब प्राप्ति सर्वेक्षण का अंतिम दौर शुरू हो रहा है।

इस संबंधी शिक्षा विभाग ने पहली से बारहवीं तक की डेट शीट भी जारी कर दी है। प्राइमरी क्लासों का टेस्ट 11 से 17 नवंबर तक चलेगा और वहीं सेकेंडरी क्लासों का टेस्ट 11 से 23 नवंबर तक होगा।

पहली से 10, दूसरी से पांचवीं क्लास से 15 प्रश्न पूछे जाएंगे

पहली क्लास के लिए 10 प्रश्न और दूसरी से पांचवी तक 15 प्रश्न, छठी से बारहवीं तक 20 प्रश्न 2-2अंकों के पूछे जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों को टेस्ट समय भेजे लिंक पर पहले निर्धारित आईडी भरनी होगी और यह लिंक दो दिनों के लिए उपलब्ध होगा।

इस टेस्ट के अलावा कोई भी अन्य दो-मासिक टेस्ट नहीं होंगे और इन के अंकों के आधार पर ही अध्यापक विद्यार्थी का समूचा लगातार मूल्यांकन भी करेंगे।

सेकेंडरी क्लासेस

11 नवंबर को छठी का गणित, सातवीं का विज्ञान, आठवीं का पंजाबी, नौवीं का सामाजिक शिक्षा, दसवीं का अंग्रेज़ी, ग्यारहवी का पंजाबी (जनरल) और बारहवीं का अंग्रेज़ी 12 नवंबर को छठी का हिंदी, सातवीं का कंप्यूटर विज्ञान, आठवीं का गणित, नौवीं का अंग्रेज़ी, दसवीं का पंजाबी, ग्यारहवी का कंप्यूटर विज्ञान और बारहवीं का पंजाबी 13 नवंबर को छठी का सामाजिक शिक्षा, सातवीं का शारीरिक शिक्षा, आठवीं का विज्ञान, नौवीं का पंजाबी, दसवीं का कंप्यूटर विज्ञान, ग्यारहवीं का अंग्रेज़ी (जनरल) और बारहवीं का गणित 16 नवंबर को छठी का पंजाबी, सातवीं का अंग्रेज़ी, आठवीं का हिंदी, नौवीं का विज्ञान, दसवीं का गणित, ग्यारहवीं का वातावरण शिक्षा, बारहवीं का इकोनॉमिक्स /केमिस्ट्री

