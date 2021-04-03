पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसानों के जख्मों पर मरहम:सिंघु बॉर्डर पर बीमारी से मरे किसान परिवार को पंजाब सरकार ने दिए 5 लाख रुपए

जालंधर20 मिनट पहले
मृतक किसान भूपिंदर सिंह के परिवार को आर्थिक मदद का चैक सौंपते चेयरमैन मोहिंदर सिंह केपी। - Dainik Bhaskar
मृतक किसान भूपिंदर सिंह के परिवार को आर्थिक मदद का चैक सौंपते चेयरमैन मोहिंदर सिंह केपी।
  • पंजाब टेक्निकल एजुकेशन बोर्ड के चेयरमैन मोहिंदर सिंह केपी बोले- तीनों कृषि कानून तुरंत रद्द करे केंद्र सरकार

केंद्रीय कृषि सुधार कानूनों के विरोध में दिल्ली के सिंघु बॉर्डर पर आंदोलन के दौरान बीमारी से मरे किसान के परिवार को पंजाब सरकार ने 5 लाख रुपए की आर्थिक मदद दी है। गुरुवार को पंजाब टेक्नीकल एजुकेशन बोर्ड के चेयरमैन मोहिंदर सिंह केपी ने SDM डॉ. जयइंदर सिंह की माैजूदगी में यह चैक सौंपा। इस दौरान चेयरमैन केपी ने भरोसा दिलाया कि पंजाब सरकार कृषि सुधार कानूनों को रद्द किए जाने के पक्ष में है, जो भी किसान इसके खिलाफ आंदोलन कर रहे हैं, उनके साथ पंजाब सरकार कंधे से कंधा मिलाकर खड़ी है।

इलाज के दौरान हो गई थी किसान की मौत

प्रशासन के मुताबिक गांव बोलीना के किसान भूपिंदर सिंह कृषि सुधार कानूनों के खिलाफ आंदोलन में सिंघु बॉर्डर गए थे। वहां 25 जनवरी को उनकी तबियत खराब हो गई। बुखार के साथ स्वास्थ्य से जुड़ी दूसरी परेशानियां होने लगी। उन्हें तुरंत पानीपत के अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया गया। जहां 26 जनवरी को किसान भूपिंदर की मौत हो गई। अगले दिन 27 जनवरी को उनका अंतिम संस्कार गांव में किया गया। पंजाब सरकार की तरफ से आंदोलन के दौरान जान गंवाने वाले किसानों को आर्थिक मदद के तौर पर 5 लाख रुपए देने की घोषणा की गई थी।

पंजाब सरकार किसानों के साथ: चेयरमैन केपी

चेयरमैन मोहिंदर सिंह केपी ने कहा कि किसान भूपिंदर सिंह ने अपने अधिकाराें की रक्षा करते हुए अपने प्राणों को न्यौछावर किया है। उन्होंने कहा कि केंद्र की मोदी सरकार को तुरंत किसानों की मांग पर गंभीरता से विचार करते हुए कृषि सुधार कानूनों को रद्द कर देना चाहिए।

