फ्रंटलाइन कर्मियों से धोखा:जालंधर में हेल्थ वर्कर बता पंजाबी गायक को लगा दी कोविड वैक्सीन, अफसरों ने फोटो खिंचाई तो खुली पोल

जालंधर2 घंटे पहले
करतारपुर में पंजाबी गायक दलविंदर दयालपुरी को कोविड वैक्सीन लगाते डॉक्टर। वहां मौजूद SMO डॉ. कुलदीप सिंह (दाएं) व अन्य सेहत अफसर। - Dainik Bhaskar
करतारपुर में पंजाबी गायक दलविंदर दयालपुरी को कोविड वैक्सीन लगाते डॉक्टर। वहां मौजूद SMO डॉ. कुलदीप सिंह (दाएं) व अन्य सेहत अफसर।
  • तुरंत कार्रवाई के बजाय जांच का पारंपरिक जवाब दे रहे हेल्थ अफसर

फ्रंटलाइन हेल्थ वर्करों के लिए चल रही कोविड वैक्सीनेशन प्रक्रिया में जालंधर में बड़ी गड़बड़ी सामने आई है। यहां करतारपुर में हेल्थ वर्कर बता पंजाबी गायक दलविंदर दयालपुरी को कोविड वैक्सीन लगा दी गई। मामले की पोल तब खुली, जब अफसरों ने मुस्कुराते हुए पंजाबी गायक के साथ फोटो खिंचाई और वो वायरल होने लगी। हालांकि अब अफसर कार्रवाई के बजाय जांच के पारंपरिक जवाब देते हुए किरकिरी से बचने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं।

चैरिटेबल अस्पताल ने भेजा नाम

आरंभिक जांच में पता चला कि सेहत विभाग ने सभी सेहत संस्थानों से उन हेल्थ वर्करोंं की सूची मांगी थी, जो कोरोना महामारी के दौरान इलाज, सैंपलिंग जैसे कामों में अपनी जान जोखिम में डालकर फ्रंटलाइन में काम करते रहे। इसी सूची में करतारपुर की एक चेरिटेबल डिस्पेंसरी ने गायक दलविंदर दयालपुरी का नाम भी भेज दिया।

कोविन एप पर हुआ रजिस्ट्रेशन

हैरत की बात यह है कि सेहत विभाग इन सूचियों को वैरिफाई नहीं कर रहा। यही वजह है कि जब गायक दयालपुरी का नाम भेजा गया तो सिविल सर्जन दफ्तर ने कोविन एप में उनका डेटा भरा और उनको वैक्सीन लगा दी।

मैसेज आया तो डोज लगवा ली: गायक

इस बारे में पंजाबी गायक दलविंदर दयालपुरी ने कहा कि एक हफ्ते पहले उनका रजिस्ट्रेशन हुआ और उन्हें पेन कार्ड की कॉपी जमा कराने को कहा गया। इसके बाद उनके मोबाइल पर मैसेज आया तो उन्होंने अस्पताल जाकर कोविड वैक्सीन लगवा ली।

कोरोना के दौरान कैंपों में गए : डिस्पेंसरी सचिव

डिस्पेंसरी की सचिव सुुमन लता ने कहा कि गायक दयालपुरी पिछले काफी समय से डिस्पेंसरी के साथ जुड़े हुए हैं। कोरोना के दौरान उन्होंने लोगों को जागरूक करने में मदद की और कैंपों में भी साथ गए, इसलिए उनका नाम भी दूसरे स्टाफ की तरह हेल्थ वर्करों की सूची में भेजा गया था।

सूची में था नाम, इसलिए लगाई वैक्सीन : SMO

सिविल अस्पताल करतारपुर के SMO डॉ. कुलदीप सिंह ने कहा कि गायक दयालपुरी का नाम भी डिस्पेंसरी की सूची में था। इसे सिविल सर्जन ऑफिस भेज दिया गया था। वहां से मंजूरी के बाद मैसेज आया तो उन्होंने वैक्सीन लगा दी।

अभी तो सिर्फ हेल्थ वर्करों को लगनी थी वैक्सीन, जांच करेंगे : DIO

इस बारे में जिला टीकाकरण अफसर (DIO) डॉ. राकेश चोपड़ा ने कहा कि पहले चरण में सिर्फ हेल्थ वर्करों को ही कोविड वैक्सीन लगाई जानी थी। ऐसे में गायक का नाम सूची में कैसे आया, उसे किसने वैरिफाई कर अप्रूव किया और वैक्सीन लगा दी गई, इसकी जांच की जाएगी।

