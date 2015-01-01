पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

त्योहार में मान्यता:धनतेरस पर खरीदी वस्तु में हो जाती है 13 गुणा वृद्धि

जालंधरएक घंटा पहले
  • सोने-चांदी के गहने और बर्तन खरीदने के लिए शुभ दिन
  • दिवाली पर कैंडल स्टैंड, डेकोरेटिव प्लांट्स से सजाएं घर

हिंदू धर्म के अनुसार धनतेरस पर धन कुबेर को प्रसन्न करने के लिए विशेष पूजन किया जाता है, जोकि इस बार 13 नवंबर को है। कार्तिक कृष्ण पक्ष की त्रयोदशी को धनतेरस का पर्व श्रद्धालुओं द्वारा श्रद्धापूर्वक मनाया जाता है। जैन धर्म में धनतेरस को धन्य तेरस व ध्यान तेरस भी कहते है। ज्योतिषाचार्यों के अनुसार त्रयोदशी 12 नवंबर रात को 9.30 पर शुरू होगी और अगले दिन 13 नवंबर शाम 5.59 मिनट तक रहेगी।

ऐसे में धनतेरस की खरीदारी 12 नवंबर को भी की जा सकेगी। हालांकि धनतेरस 13 नवंबर को ही मनाई जाएगी। शास्त्रों के अनुसार इस दिन खरीदारी करने से घर में सुख-शांति और समृद्धि का वास होता है। धनतेरस से ही दिवाली की शुरुआत मानी जाती है। मान्यता है कि इस दिन जिस वस्तु की खरीदारी की जाती है, उसमें 13 गुणा वृद्धि होती है। यह दिन सोने, चांदी और बर्तन खरीदने के लिए सर्वोत्तम माना जाता है। इस दिन भगवान कुबेर की पूजा के साथ भगवान धनवंतरी की पूजा हर घर में बहुत ही श्रद्धापूर्वक होती है। बाजारों में इस पर्व को लेकर चहल-पहल शुरू हो चुकी है। बर्तन बाजार समेत अन्य बाजारों में दुकानदारों ने ग्राहकों को आकर्षित करने के लिए आइटम्स डिस्पले कर दी हैं।

प्रदोष बेला में शाम को 5:23 से 8:02 बजे तक धनवंतरी पूजा करने का मुहूर्त

पं. विजय शास्त्री ने बताया कि 13 नवंबर को धनतेरस पर बर्तन, सोना-चांदी व अन्य खरीदारी के लिए पहला मुहूर्त सुबह 7 से 10 बजे तक, दूसरा मुहूर्त दोपहर 1 से 2.30 बजे तक रहेगा। प्रदोष बेला में शाम को 5:23 से 8:02 बजे तक धनवंतरी पूजा करने का समय है। रात के समय घर के द्वार पर दीपक जलाएं। इस बार हनुमान जयंती भी इसी दिन है। 13 नवंबर को भगवान हनुमान के लिए लाल चोला और सिंदूर का दान करना बहुत ही लाभकारी होगा।

इन चीजों की जरूर करें खरीदारी
पं. गौतम भार्गव ने बताया कि धनतेरस पर पुराने बर्तन बदलना और नए बर्तन खरीदना शुभ होता है। चांदी के बर्तन या चांदी का सिक्का, चांदी के गहने, श्री यंत्र मां लक्ष्मी का वाहन, उल्लू और कछुआ, चांदी से बने श्री यंत्र व लक्ष्मी गणेश सरस्वती की चांदी से निर्मित मूर्ति आदि खरीदना अति शुभ माना गया है। वहीं मजीट, कमल गटे, गौमती चक्कर, शंख, लाल व काली गुंजा, नाग केशर, कशतुरी, पिली कौडी आदि पूजन हेतु धनतेरस के दिन खरीदना अति शुभ होता है।

भूलकर भी न खरीदें ये चीजें
पंडित गौतम भार्गव ने बताया कि धनतेरस के दिन बहुत से लोग स्टील और एल्युमिनियम के बर्तन घर ले आते हैं। स्टील शुद्ध धातु नहीं है। इस पर राहु का प्रभाव भी ज्यादा होता है। धारदार वस्तुओं की खरीदारी न करें। जैसे की चाकू, कैंची या कोई धारदार हथियार खरीदने से सख्त परहेज करना चाहिए। इस दिन कांच का सामान न खरीदें, क्योंकि कांच का संबंध राहु से माना जाता है।

कैंडल स्टैंड ...मार्केट में इन दिनों कई प्रकार के कैंडल स्टैंड मिल रहे हैं। इनकी शुरुआती कीमत 250 रुपए है। लोग सुविधा अनुसार इन्हें अलग-अलग साइज के हिसाब से खरीद सकते हैं।

इंडोर प्लांट्स...लोग सेहत और पर्यावरण को लेकर काफी सजग हो गए है। इसलिए लोग गिफ्ट में प्लांट्स देना पंसद कर रहे हैं। मार्केट में इनकी कीमत 300 से 1200 रुपए तक हैं।

वॉल मिरर...बाजार में इस समय बड़े वॉल मिरर की डिमांड भी ज्यादा है। नैना कोहली बताती हैं कि लोग घर की दीवार को सजाने के लिए अलग-अलग स्टाइलिश वॉल मिरर खरीद सकते हैं।

डेकोरेटिव आइटम...डिफरेंट गिफ्ट और डेकोर आइट्म भी बाजार में बिक रहे हैं। ये गिफ्ट लोगों को बेहद पसंद भी आ रहे हैं। इनकी कीमत 300 रुपए से लेकर 1200 रुपए तक है।

दिवाली पर बाजार में बहुत सारे ईको-फ्रेंडली चीजें हैं जिससे आप घर सजा सकते हैं। बाजार में विभिन्न प्रकार को डेकोरेटिव आइटम भी बिक रहे हैं। वहीं गिफ्ट देने के लिए भी लोग कैंडल स्टैंड और डेकोरेटिव प्लांट्स आदि खरीद रहे हैं। कपंनियों के छोटे से लेकर बड़े गिफ्ट हैंपर भी मिल रहे है। घर को रोशन करने और महकाने के लिए दीये और खुशबू वाली कैंडल के साथ ही बाजार में लेडी कैंडल, टी लाईट कैंडल, फ्रूट कैंडल आदि मौजूद हैं, जिनकी कीमत 20 रुपए प्रति पैकेट से 600 रुपए तक है। वहीं सिंगल दीये से लेकर दीया सेट भी बाजार में उपलब्ध है। सेट में लक्ष्मी-गणेश की मूर्तियां साथ में लगी हैं। लोग गिफ्ट और पूजा के लिए भी इनको खरीद रहे हैं।

