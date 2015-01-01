पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

6 साल से फंसा है काम:आज से हटाए जाएंगे 120 फुटी रोड साइट पर काजी मंडी के कब्जे, जल्द बनेगी सड़क

जालंधर23 मिनट पहले
  • ट्रस्ट चेयरमैन ने एमएलए बेरी के साथ मीटिंग कर पूरी की तैयारी, कमिश्नरेट पुलिस को भेजी पुलिस बल के लिए चिट्‌ठी
  • हाईवे से कनेक्ट किया जाएगा दोमोरिया पुल

इंप्रूवमेंट ट्रस्ट की 11 साल से फंसी सूर्या एंकलेव एक्सटेंशन के तहत दोमोरिया पुल से नेशनल हाईवे को जोड़ने वाली 120 फुटी रोड का काम पूरा होने की अब उम्मीद जगी है। बीते 6 साल से काजी मंडी तक बनाने के बाद अधूरी सड़क का काम जल्द शुरू हो सकता है, क्योंकि ट्रस्ट प्रशासन ने सोमवार से काजी मंडी में कब्जे वाली जगह खाली कराने की तैयारी पूरी कर ली है। साल 2014 में ट्रस्ट ने सड़क बनाने का काम शुरू किया था, जो बीते दो साल से काजी मंडी तक बनकर अधूरा पड़ा है। पहले चरण में रोड साइट पर बने जंज घर, बाथरूम और पानी की टंकी पर डिच मशीन चलेगी। इसके बाद 10 घर को हटाकर जगह खाली करवाई जाएगी।

इसके लिए पहले ही सभी 10 परिवार को संतोषी नगर में ट्रस्ट दो-दो मरला जगह देने कह प्रक्रिया पूरी कर चुका है। सोमवार को रोड साइट की जगह का कब्जा लेने के बाद ट्रस्ट परिवारों को शिफ्ट कराएगा। दूसरे चरण में करीब दो दर्जन और परिवारों को दो-दो मरला जगह देकर शिफ्ट किया जाएगा। इनकी फाइल का प्रोसेस चल रहा है। ट्रस्ट के चेयरमैन दलजीत सिंह आहलुवालिया ने बताया कि इसको लेकर शनिवार और फिर रविवार को भी एमएलए राजिंदर बेरी सहित समूह अफसरों के साथ मीटिंग कर पूरी योजना बनाई गई है। 10 परिवाराें काे दीपावली तक शिफ्ट न करने का आग्रह किया गया था। अब उन्हें शिफ्ट कर काजी मंडी से रेलवे के माल गोदाम तक रोड का काम शुरू कराया जाएगा। एसीपी सेंट्रल हरसिमरत सिंह चेतरा ने बताया कि कार्रवाई के लिए जरूरत के अनुसार पुलिस मौजूद रहेगी।

एमएलए बेरी ने कहा, इंप्रूवमेंट ट्रस्ट पर प्रोजेक्ट पूरा करने की जिम्मेदारी

सेंट्रल हलके के एमएलए राजिंदर बेरी ने कहा कि काजी मंडी का कब्जा शिफ्ट करने की सारी अड़चनें दूर हो चुकी हैं, अब प्रोजेक्ट पूरा करने का जिम्मा इंप्रूवमेंट ट्रस्ट पर है। जल्द से रोड साइट का कब्जा खाली करवाकर सड़क का काम पूरा करने को कहा है, इससे स्कीम डेवलप होने से ट्रस्ट के साथ आम लोगों को फायदा होगा। सड़क निर्माण जल्द पूरा होने पर इलाके के लोगों को काफी राहत मिलेगी।

