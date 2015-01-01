पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जेई को आउटसोर्स:चारों विस हलकों में सड़कों की मेनटेनेंस और पैचवर्क के लिए 2 करोड़ की मशीनरी खरीदने की सिफारिश

जालंधरएक घंटा पहले
मीटिंग में मौजूद बी एंड आर एडहॉक कमेटी के चेयरमैन पार्षद जगदीश गग, एसई राहुल धवन और अन्य।-भास्कर
  • बीएंडआर एडहॉक कमेटी की मीटिंग, 27 जेई को आउटसोर्स की बजाय डीसी रेट पर रखे जाएं

निगम की बीएंडआर एडहॉक कमेटी ने सिफारिश की है कि निगम सालाना 20 से 25 करोड़ रुपए सड़क बनाने पर खर्च करती है, लेकिन इसके मेनटेनेंस से लेकर पैचवर्क का इंतजाम किया जाए। इसके लिए चारों विधानसभा हलकों और जोन स्तर पर करीब 2 करोड़ की मशीनरी खरीदी जाए। कारण मौजूदा समय में पुराने मशीनरी की रिपेयरिंग पर इससे ज्यादा खर्च हो रहा है, लेकिन नई मशीनरी की खरीद होने से अगले डेढ़ दशक के लिए निगम की परेशानी खत्म हो जाएगी। इतना ही नहीं शुक्रवार को कमेटी की हुई मीटिंग में चेयरमैन पार्षद जगदीश गग ने निगम में जेई के 30 में से खाली पड़े 27 पदों पर आउटसोर्स की बजाय डीसी रेट पर जेई को रखने की सिफारिश की है। ताकि इनकी जिम्मेदारी तय कर बिल बनाने का काम भी सौंपा जा सके।

कैंट हलके के 11 गांवों के लिए एक नया जोन बनाया जाए...चेयरमैन जगदीश गग ने तय किया कि सिटी के 80 वार्ड के लिए निगम के 7 जोन दफ्तर हैं, ऐसे में निगम में शामिल किए गए कैंट हलके के 11 गांव के लिए एक नया जोन बनाया जाए। दीप नगर में निगम की जमीन है, जहां जोन दफ्तर बनाने का प्रस्ताव दिया जाएगा। इसके अलावा मीटिंग में कुछ और फैसले हुए, लेकिन 15 दिनों बाद होने वाली कमेटी की मीटिंग में समूह मेंबरों की मंजूरी के बाद इसे लिखित रूप में मेयर और कमिश्नर को भेजा जाएगा, ताकि मशीनरी खरीद से लेकर अन्य काम के टेंडर का प्रोसेस शुरू हो सके।

मीटिंग में ये फैसले हुए

चारों विधानसभा हलकों में से प्रत्येक हलके में सड़क के मेंटनेंस और पैचवर्क के लिए 25 बेलदार रखने के साथ ही 1 डिच मशीन, एक हाइड्रोलिक टिपर, एक छोटी रोड रोलर की खरीद की जाए। दीप नगर में प्रस्तावित नए जोन के साथ सभी 8 जोन में एक ट्रैक्टर, 100 वर्ग फुट क्षमता वाली हाइड्रोलिक ट्रॉली, 2 मिस्त्री, 2 सुपरवाइजर, गली-मोहल्ले में सामान ले जाने के लिए दो हाथ रेहड़ा और एक-एक वाटर टैंकर। सालाना हरेक जोन को 20 हजार रुपये का फंड जारी हो, जिससे कराही, कुदाल जैसे सामान की खरीद होगी। सीसी फ्लोरिंग रोड बनाने से पहले मिट्टी और पत्थर मिक्स वाले वैट मिक्स की बजाय सीसी का ही बैड रोल अर्थात बेस बनाया जाए, इससे सड़क की मजबूती बढ़ेगी। बागवानी शाखा में कोई मशीनरी नहीं है, उन्हें लिस्ट देने के लिए कहा गया है।

