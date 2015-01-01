पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जालसाजी:सरकारी लाभ पाने के लिए गलत दस्तावेज से हुए पंजीकरण, जांच के बाद 600 आवेदन निरस्त

जालंधर2 घंटे पहले
  • कोरोनाकाल मे 900 लोगों ने सरकारी लाभ पाने के लिए कराया पंजीकरण, रिकवरी का आदेश

लॉकडाउन के दौरान श्रम विभाग से सरकारी सुविधाओं के नाम पर 6-6 हजार रुपए का लाभ पाने के लिए लोगों ने दूसरे लोगों के दस्तावेज लगाकर रजिस्ट्रेशन करा लिया। विभागीय जांच के बाद 600 रजिस्ट्रेशन फर्जी मिले। इनमें करीब 100 लोगों को सरकारी लाभ भी दिया गया है, जिसकी रिकवरी के आदेश हुए हैं। लाॅकडाउन के दौरान 900 से अधिक लोगों ने जिलेभर में श्रम विभाग के पोर्टल पर पंजीकरण कराया था, शिकायत होने पर पूरे मामले में जांच के निर्देश हुए थे। सरकार के आदेश के बाद हुई जांच में यह तथ्य सामने आए हैं। जांच में केवल 300 आवेदन ही सही मिले हैं, इनमें भी कुछ आवेदनों में गड़बड़ियां हैं, जिन्हें शीघ्र ही दूर करने के लिए कहा गया है। हालांकि श्रम कार्यालय में पहले से ही 64,422 श्रमिकों ने सरकारी योजनाओं का लाभ लेने के लिए खुद को पंजीकृत कराया है, जिसमें केवल 11595 श्रमिक ही योजनाओं का लाभ ले रहे हैं। सरकार से आदेश मिलने के बाद डिप्टी कमिश्नर घनश्याम थोरी ने सभी एसडीएम को अपने अपने क्षेत्रों में टीम बनाकर आवेदनों पत्रों की जांच कराने के निर्देश दिए थे। इसमें श्रम विभाग के अधिकारियों और कर्मचारियों को भी शामिल किया गया था। टीम ने करीब 3 महीने की जांच में पाया कि रिक्शा वाले, रेहड़ी वाले, ठेला चालक जैसे गरीबों के साथ जालसाजी करके रजिस्ट्रेशन करा दी गई। इसके एवज में लोगों से 100 से 150 रुपए तक लिए गए। इस बारे सहायक श्रम कमिश्नर जितेंदर पाल सिंह का कहना है कि आवेदन पत्रों की जांच प्रक्रिया पूरी हो गई है। लॉकडाउन के दौरान गरीबों को गुमराह करके ये आवेदन कराए गए, जिन्हें निरस्त कर दिया गया है।

ऐसे हुआ फर्जीवाड़ा
जिक्रयोग है कि कोरोनावायरस से बचने के लिए शहर के विभिन्न इंडस्ट्री या फिर बिल्डिंग कंस्ट्रक्शन के काम में लगे 1.25 लाख श्रमिक अपने घरों को लौट गए। इस दौरान श्रम कार्यालय में जिले 900 से अधिक लोगों ने आवेदन आ गए। वहीं, जब राज्यभर में आवेदनों की छंटनी हुई तो 61000 से ज्यादा लोगों के आवेदन सरकार को मिले। सरकार को इन आवेदनों के मामले में बड़े फर्जीवाड़े की शिकायत मिली तो जांच के आदेश जारी किए गए थे। जिसके बाद जांच हुई।

ऐसे होता है श्रमिकोें का पंजीकरण...पंजीकृत श्रमिक के पंजीकरण के लिए पंजाब बिल्डिंग एंड अदर कंस्ट्रक्शन वर्कर्स वेलफेयर बोर्ड के तहत 90 दिनों तक लगातार काम करने का प्रमाण पत्र लगाना होता है। यह प्रमाण पत्र बोर्ड के द्वारा रजिस्टर्ड संस्थाओं के द्वारा निर्गत होता है। इसी प्रमाण के निर्गत होने में लोगों ने पूरा किया है। पंजीकरण होने के बाद उसी श्रमिकों को सरकारी योजनाओं का लाभ मिलता है, जो हर महीने निर्धारित पंजीकरण शुल्क जमा करते हैं।

