राहत:डिफॉल्टर प्लॉट धारकों को राहत, माफी योजना 30 जुलाई तक बढ़ी

जालंधर2 दिन पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

फोकल पॉइंट में प्लॉट खरीदने के बाद जिन अलॉटीज की तरफ लैंड इन्हांसमेंट की रकम जमा कराने के लिए नोटिस निकाले गए थे, उन्हें राहत देते हुए माफी योजना के अधीन अवधि बढ़ा दी गई है। प्रदेश सरकार ने पिछले दिनों प्लॉट धारकों को सरल नियमों के तहत पैसा जमा कराने के आदेश दिए थे। अब इन आदेशों के तहत आवेदन करने की अवधि 30 जुलाई तक बढ़ा दी गई है। दरअसल, पंजाब में विभिन्न शहरों में इंडस्ट्री स्थापित करने के लिए फोकल पॉइंट स्थापित किए गए हैं।

जालंधर सहित तमाम शहरों में जिन किसानों से जमीन लेकर ये फोकल पॉइंट बनाए गए, वह अदालतों में गए। उन्होंने इंडस्ट्री कार्पोरेशन पर केस करके कहा कि हमें मुआवजे की रकम कम दी गई है। किसानों ने जितनी रकम मांगी, उसे इंडस्ट्री कार्पोरेशन ने आगे प्लॉट होल्डरों से मांगा।

ये रकम जमा कराने को प्लॉट होल्डरों को समय-समय पर नोटिस जारी किए जाते हैं। अब इन्हीं प्लॉट होल्डरों को सरल नियम व ब्याज छूट सहित उक्त राहत स्कीम के तबत 30 जुलाई तक आवेदन करने की ऑफर दी गई है। जालंधर सहित कई शहरों की एसोसिएशनें लैंड इन्हांसमेंट की रकम पंजाब सरकार को खुद जमा कराने को कहती रही हैं।

