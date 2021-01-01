पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मीटिंग:चारों हलकों में महीने में 6-6 दिन चलेगी रोड स्वीपिंग मशीन, सर्वे से पहले 100 % सेग्रीगेशन का टारगेट

जालंधर3 घंटे पहले
  • जेसी ने सर्वे से पहले सफाई व्यवस्था दुरुस्त करने को लेकर हेल्थ ब्रांच के स्टाफ से की मीटिंग

स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण के तहत पहली मार्च से सर्वे शुरू होने को लेकर अब निगम में भी हलचल शुरू हो गई है। बीते दिनों निगम में अफसरों के तबादले के बाद जॉइंट कमिश्नर हरचरण सिंह को स्वच्छ भारत मिशन का चार्ज दिया गया है। इसी कड़ी में जेसी ने हेल्थ ब्रांच के समूह स्टाफ के साथ मंगलवार को पहली मीटिंग की, जिसमें सारा जोर सफाई व्यवस्था और डंप के सुधार पर रहा ताकि सर्वे में निगम के नंबर न कटे।

जेसी ने बताया कि डंप पर पहुंचा कूड़ा उसी दिन उठाया जाए। साथ ही सेनेटरी इंस्पेक्टर और चीफ सेनेटरी इंस्पेक्टर रिपोर्ट दें कि किस डंप से कूड़े की लिफ्टिंग कितने बजे तक होती है, ताकि रोजाना के लिए उसका समय तय कर दिया जाए। इसके अलावा तय किया गया है कि चारों विधानसभा हलकों में महीने में औसतन 6-6 दिन रोड स्वीपिंग मशीन से सफाई होगी।

इसका समय सुबह 5 से दोपहर बाद 1 बजे तक का होगा। रविवार को मशीन का काम नहीं होगा। यहां एचओ डॉ. श्रीकृष्ण शर्मा, एएचओ डॉ. वरिंदर रतन सहित समूह सेनेटरी इंस्पेक्टर, सेनेटरी सुपरवाइजर व चीफ सेनेटरी सुपरवाइजर मौजूद थे।

किस दिन किस हलके में चलेगी रोड स्वीपिंग मशीन

वेस्ट : सोमवार व महीने के पहले और तीसरे शुक्रवार।

कैंट : मंगलवार व महीने के पहले और तीसरे शनिवार। सेंट्रल : बुधवार व महीने दूसरे और चौथे शुक्रवार।

नॉर्थ : वीरवार व महीने के दूसरे और चौथे शनिवार।

फरवरी में 100 फीसदी सेग्रीगेशन का टारगेट- जेसी ने कहा कि सर्वे को देखते हुए फरवरी के अंत तक सिटी में 100 फीसदी घरों और संस्थानों से निकलने वाले कूड़े का सेग्रीगेशन हो। जब तक पिट की सुविधा उपलब्ध नहीं होती, तब तक फोल्ड़ीवाल में ओपन में ही गीले कूड़े से खाद बनाई जाएगी। इसके साथ ही अवैध रूप से बने डंप की तत्काल सफाई की जाए। वैसे फिलहाल सिटी में महज 30 फीसदी घरों से ही कूड़ा सेग्रीगेट हो रहा है।

प्लास्टिक वेस्ट को लेकर चालान करने का आदेश
कोरोनाकॉल से लेकर अब तक निगम ने प्लास्टिक वेस्ट को लेकर नरमी कर रखी है। लेकिन एक बार फिर कहा गया है कि पॉलिथीन का इस्तेमाल और प्लास्टिक वेस्ट को लेकर चालान शुरू करें, इसकी रोजाना रिपोर्ट दी जाए।
मेन रोड और सेंट्रल वर्ज की सफाई...मीटिंग में कहा गया कि मेन रोड पर स्वीपिंग मशीन से सफाई के साथ ही सेंट्रल वर्ज पर लगे गंदगी के ढेर और प्लास्टिक वेस्ट को साफ कराया जाए।


