पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

अधूरी प्लानिंग:32 करोड़ की लागत से तैयार होगा आरओबी और रैंप, जून 2021 तक प्रोजेक्ट पूरा होने की उम्मीद

जालंधर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 8 लेन का टेंडर लगने के बाद 6 महीने में काम खत्म करेगी एनएचएआई
  • डायवर्ट किए गए ट्रैफिक के कारण हुए 4 एक्सीडेंट

पीएपी चौक में चल रहे सौंदर्यीकरण और राउंड अबाउट के काम का जायजा लेते हुए डीसी घनश्याम थोरी ने प्रोजेक्ट डायरेक्टर यशपाल सिंह से आरओबी और रैंप को लेकर बातचीत की। पीडी यशपाल ने बताया कि आरओबी और रैंप पर 32 करोड़ रुपए खर्च होने हैं। जून 2021 तक काम पूरा होगा। आरओबी की अप्रूवल के लिए फाइल बड़ौदा हाउस भेजी गई है। फाइल आने पर 6 माह में काम पूरा होगा। वहीं डीसी की विजिट से पहले अधूरी प्लानिंग से डायवर्ट किए गए पॉइंट पर 4 मामूली एक्सीडेंट हुए, जिन्हें मौके पर मौजूद ट्रैफिक मुलाजिमों ने निपटा दिया।

डीसी ने कहा- सही ढंग से ट्रैफिक संचालन के लिए अलग से 7 करोड़ रुपए किए जा रहे खर्च

डीसी घनश्याम थोरी ने बताया कि ये उनकी पहली विजिट है। प्रोजेक्ट कंप्लीट होने के बाद लोगों को लंबा सफर तय नहीं करना पड़ेगा। शहर से बाहर जाने वाली ट्रैफिक लिए एनएचएआई द्वारा अलग से रैंप तैयार किया जाएगा ताकि ट्रैफिक आपस में मर्ज न हो पाए। ट्रैफिक के सही संचालन के लिए अलग से 7 करोड़ रुपए खर्च किए जा रहे हैं।

मर्जिंग पाइंट पर एक्सीडेंट न हो, उसके लिए लगाई जाए लाइट व साइन बोर्ड... ट्रैफिक डायवर्ट करने से पहले जो काम होना चाहिए था, वो अब सीपी गुरप्रीत सिंह भुल्लर के कहने पर कंपनी कर रही है। सीपी ने कंपनी के कर्मचारियों को कहा कि जिस कारण सर्विस रोड को बंद की थी, उसी कारण अगर इस जगह ट्रैफिक होगा तो डायवर्ट करने का क्या फायदा हुआ। ट्रैफिक को सुचारु रुप से चलाने के लिए डिवाइडर और लाइट लगाने का काम शुरू करें।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआज करवाचौथ और महिलाओं का IPL; कंगना पर फिर केस और वियना में मुंबई जैसा हमला - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें