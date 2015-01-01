पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वारदात:महिला से सोने की बालियां छीनने वाला लुटेरा पकड़ा, आरोपी पर पहले से लूटपाट के 8 केस

जालंधर2 घंटे पहले
  • 15 अक्टूबर को जेल से छूटकर आया, आते ही वारदात

बाइक पर अपने पति के साथ एक नवंबर को दवा लेने जा रही महिला के कान से सोने की बालियां झपट कर फरार हुए लुटेरे को पुलिस ने सोमवार को पकड़ लिया। थाना सदर प्रभारी विनोद कुमार ने बताया कि नकोदर के मोहल्ला रहमानपुरा के रहने वाले तीरथ सिंह ने एक नवंबर को शिकायत दी थी कि वह लांबड़ा में अपनी पत्नी की दवा लेने जा रहे थे कि जीटी रोड गोहीरां पुल पर पीछे से आ रहे एक बाइक सवार युवक ने बाइक के पीछे बैठी उनकी पत्नी हरजिंदर कौर के कान से सोने की बाली झपट ली थी और गांव मुद्दां की तरफ फरार हो गया।़

पुलिस ने सोमवार आरोपी को लूट में इस्तेमाल बाइक (पीबी08 डीयू5227) सहित काबू कर लिया और बाली भी बरामद कर ली। आरोपी की पहचान हरजिंदर सिंह वासी गांव अहमदपुर छन्ना थाना सुल्तानपुर हाल निवासी इंदिरा कॉलोनी मालड़ी रोड नकोदर के रूप में हुई। थाना प्रभारी विनोद कुमार बताया कि आरोपी के खिलाफ पहले भी सिटी थाना नकोदर में भी लूटपाट के 5 केस और जालंधर में तीन केस दर्ज हैं।

थाना प्रभारी ने बताया कि 2017 में जब वे नकोदर में सिटी थाना प्रभारी थे, तब आरोपी को लूटपाट के केस में पकड़ था। आरोपी 15 अक्टूबर को ही जेल से छूट कर आया है और आते ही वारदात शुरू कर दीं। पुलिस आरोपी को रिमांड पर लेकर पूछताछ करेगी कि और कितनी लूट की वारदातों को अंजाम दिया है।

