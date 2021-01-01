पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ठगी का मामला:सरकारी नौकरी का झांसा देकर रुपये 95 हजार ठगे,3.50 लाख में डील की, पीड़ित के गहने गिरवी रखवाकर ले ली पेशगी

जालंधरएक घंटा पहले
जंगलात विभाग में नौकरी दिलाने का झांसा देकर 95 हजार रुपए ठगने के मामले में पुलिस ने एक व्यक्ति के खिलाफ पर्चा दर्ज किया है। मामले का पता तब चला, जब आरोपी ने न तो जाॅइनिंग लेटर दिया और फोन उठाना भी बंद कर दिया। बाद में पता चला कि जंगलात विभाग में कोई नौकरी नहीं निकली। भोगपुर के काला बकरा जल्लोवाल कॉलोनी के रहने वाले सन्नी ने कहा कि उसकी मौसी के लड़के ने बलवंत सिंह निवासी एनआरआई कॉलोनी भोगपुर के साथ उसे जंगलात विभाग में सरकारी नौकरी लगवाने के बारे मे बात करवाई थी।

सन्नी ने बताया कि उसके मौसेरे भाई सुरिंदर ने कहा कि बलवंत की सरकार में पहुंच है। उसने भी सरकारी नौकरी के लिए उसे एक लाख रुपए उसे दे रखे हैं। वह बलवंत सिंह से मिला तो उसने कहा कि वह जंगलात विभाग में उसे 3 साल के लिए कांंट्रेक्ट पर लगवाएगा और फिर पक्का करवा देगा। सौदा 3.50 लाख में हुआ और लाख रुपए एडवांस मांगे। सन्नी ने बताया कि बलवंत ने उसके गहने एक फाइनांस कंपनी के पास गिरवी रखवा दिए और 95200 रुपए लेकर कार में जालंधर ले आया। यहां मेडिकल जांच करवाने के बाद कहा कि अब उसके खाते में एक लाख रुपए और जमा करवा दे। पैसे जमा कराने के बाद उसने पुलिस क्लियरेंस देने को कहा। पुलिस क्लियरेंस बनाने के करीब 20 दिन बाद बलवंत को फोन कर जाॅइनिंग लेटर मांगा तो उसने कहा कि वह दूसरे राज्य में है। इसके बाद फोन सुनना बंद कर दिया। इसके बाद पुलिस को शिकायत दी तो जांच के बाद बलवंत के खिलाफ आईपीसी की धारा 420 और 406 के तहत पर्चा दर्ज कर लिया गया।

