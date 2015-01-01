पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फर्जीवाड़ा:इनोवा मालिक को दूसरा नोटिस भेज कहा- इस हफ्ते तक न आए तो निरस्त हो जाएगा पीएक्यू 0001 नंबर

जालंधर2 घंटे पहले
  • फर्जी साइन बनाकर 3.50 लाख में विंटेज नंबर की बिक्री का मामला, अब तक 1 क्लर्क सस्पेंड, 2 जांच के घेरे में

रीजनल ट्रांसपोर्ट अथॉरिटी (आरटीए) कार्यालय में 38 साल पुरानी कार को कंडम दिखाकर उसका नंबर पीएनक्यू 0001 नंबर 3.50 लाख रुपए में इनोवा क्रेस्टा को बेचे जाने का मामला प्रकाश में आने के बाद एक क्लर्क को सस्पेंड कर दिया गया है। वहीं विंटेज नंबर लेने वाले इनोवा क्रेस्टा के मालिक लवदीप पराशर को दोबारा नोटिस भेजकर तलब किया गया है, यदि वह अगले हफ्ते में अपना पक्ष रखने के लिए कार्यालय नहीं आते हैं तो क्रेस्टा का नंबर लॉक कर दिया जाएगा। इसके साथ ही संबंधित के खिलाफ कानूनी कार्रवाई की जाएगी। मामले में शिकायत मिलने पर एक क्लर्क को तत्काल प्रभाव से सस्पेंड कर दिया गया है, जबकि 2 अन्य क्लर्कों पर कार्रवाई होनी तय मानी जा रही है।

आरटीए, सेक्रेटरी बरजिंदर सिंह का कहना है कि अक्टूबर के लास्ट वीक में पीएनक्यू 0001 विंटेज नंबर लेने वाले वाहन के मालिक काे नोटिस भेजकर यह जानने के लिए तलब किया गया था। उससे पूछताछ होनी थी कि उसने विंटेज नंबर किस आधार पर लिया है और इसे किसने अलॉट किया है। इसके लिए वाहन मालिक को कितनी कीमत चुकानी पड़ी है, साथ ही यह नंबर लेने के लिए उसने पहले किसी अधिकारी से कोई परमिशन ली है या नहीं। मगर अभी तक संबंधित वाहन मालिक या फिर उनकी ओर से कोई भी उनका पक्ष रखने के लिए नहीं आया है। आरटीए सेक्रेटरी का कहना है कि इस वजह से दोबारा नोटिस भेजकर अगले हफ्ते तक का समय दिया गया है। यदि अब निर्धारित समय में कोई नहीं आएगा तो नंबर निरस्त कर दिया जाएगा और डिपार्टमेंट के नियमानुसार जो भी कार्रवाई बनती है वह की जाएगी।

सोसायटी की ओर से तैनात क्लर्क की लगातार मिल रही थीं शिकायतें

इसके अलावा वाहनों की आरसी से संबंधित कार्यालय में तैनात एक क्लर्क को संदिग्ध मानते हुए सस्पेंड कर दिया गया है। यह क्लर्क सोसायटी की ओर से तैनात रहा है। इस बाबत सेक्रेटरी ने बताया कि सस्पेंड किए गए क्लर्क की लगातार शिकायतें आ रही थी, जिसके चलते उस पर कार्रवाई की गई है। कंपनी को भी लिखा गया है कि इस कर्मचारी को भविष्य में दोबारा न रखा जाए। मामले में कार्रवाई के लिए ट्रांसपोर्ट डिपार्टमेंट के साथ ही संबंधित कंपनी को भी लेटर भेजा जा चुका है।

ऐसे उजागर हुआ मामला
पीएनक्यू-0001 नंबर मॉडल टाउन के रहने वाले कुलबीर सिंह की कार का रहा है, चूंकि विंटेज नंबर 38 साल से अधिक पुराना हो चुका है। इसलिए आरटीए क्लर्क और एजेंटों ने मिलीभगत से इस नंबर को नवांशहर में एक इनोवा क्रेस्टा को 6 महीने पहले अलॉट कर दिया।

इसकी आरसी भी आरटीए के द्वारा दे दी गई। जिसमें आरटीए, सेक्रेटरी के साइन भी हैं। यह सब कैसे हुआ इसकी भनक विभागीय अधिकारियों को भी नहीं लगी। आरटीए के पास शिकायत आने के बाद इसका खुलासा हुआ। इस मामले की आरटीए ने खुद जांच की है और नंबर गलत तरीके से बिक्री होने का मामला सामने आया है। इसके बाद विभाग के द्वारा प्रकरण में संलिप्त लोगों पर कड़ी कार्रवाई करने के बात कही जा रही है।

सूबे में फैला विंटेज नंबरों का कारोबार... राज्य के कई जिलों में विंटेज नंबरों का कारोबार फैला हुआ है। जालंधर में भी चार एजेंटों के नाम की चर्चा है। ये एजेंट आरटीए में तैनात क्लर्कों के साथ मिलकर एक विंटेज नंबर को 3 से 3.50 लाख के बीच बेचते हैं। इस एक नंबर पर आरटीए क्लर्क को कम से कम 45 से 50 हजार रुपये की रिश्वत मिलती है।

विंटेज नंबर ऐसे नंबर होते हैं, जो 1965, 70, 75, 80 मॉडल के वाहनों पर लगे होते हैं। ज्यादातर इन मॉडल के वाहन कंडम हो चुके हैं। इन वाहनों के नंबर किसी न किसी तरीके से एजेंटों के हाथ लग जाते हैं। इसके बाद एजेंट इन वाहन स्वामियों से संपर्क करके नंबरों को ले लेते हैं। इसके एवज में एजेंटों के द्वारा इन वाहन स्वामियों को 10 से 15 हजार रुपए तक दे दिए जाते हैं।

