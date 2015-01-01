पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

संगत सिंह नगर में फायरिंग का मामला:11 दिन से फरार शूटर प्रिंस बिल्ला पकड़ा, पिस्टल मिली

जालंधरएक मिनट पहले
जालंधर | संगत सिंह नगर फायरिंग केस में 11 दिन से फरार चल रहे शूटर प्रिंस बिल्ला को हरगोबिंद नगर से पकड़ लिया गया। उससे पुलिस ने वारदात में प्रयुक्त पिस्टल बरामद कर लिया गया है। इससे पहले केस में पुलिस साजिशकर्ता देयोल नगर के रहने वाले गुरप्रीत सिंह गोपी और उसके भांजे प्रिंस रंधावा व सूरज को पकड़ चुकी है। केस में एक आरोपी सागर की तलाश में रेड की जा रही है।

दशमेश नगर के रहने वाले बिल्ला को बुधवार को अदालत में पेश कर रिमांड पर लिया जाएगा। आरोपी पर पहले ही कत्ल और सरकारी ड्यूटी पर रुकावट डालने का केस चल रहा है। एसएचओ सुखबीर सिंह ने बताया कि एएसआई बलविंदर सिंह को सूचना मिली थी कि आरोपी शूटर बिल्ला हरगोबिंद नगर में देखा गया है। पुलिस ने ट्रैप लगाकर पकड़ लिया।

पूछताछ में बिल्ला ने माना कि जस्सा उसका दोस्त था। जस्सा के कत्ल के बाद उसका भाई गोपी और हमारी गैंग आरोपी अजय व विजय की फैमिली को मारना चाहती थी। इसलिए वे 13 नवंबर की देर रात संगत सिंह नगर में आए थे। यहां पर विजय की मां रानी पर दो गोलियां चलाई थीं लेकिन मगर वह बच गई। आरोपी पेशे से ड्राइवर है। थाना-2 में रानी की शिकायत पर पर्चा दर्ज है।

