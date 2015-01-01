पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसान आंदोलन का समर्थन:JIO ऑफिस के बाद सिख संगठनों ने जालंधर में बंद कराया रिलायंस ज्वेल्स शोरूम

जालंधर20 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जालंधर में रिलायंस ज्वेल्स शोरूम बंद करने की चेतावनी देते प्रदर्शनकारी।
  • सिख तालमेल कमेटी की अगुवाई में पहुंचे, पहले की नारेबाजी

गुरुनानक मिशन चौक स्थित रिलायंस ज्वैल्स के शोरूम को सिख संगठनों ने रोष प्रदर्शन कर शनिवार दोपहर बंद करवा दिया। सिख तालमेल कमेटी की अगुवाई में पहुंचे प्रदर्शनकारियों ने पहले शोरूम के बाहर रोष प्रदर्शन किया। इसके बाद कमेटी सदस्यों ने शोरूम प्रबंधकों से बात की और उसके बाद इसे बंद करवा दिया।

आंदोलन खत्म होने तक न खोलें शोरूम

सिख तालमेल कमेटी के सदस्यों ने शोरूम प्रबंधकों को चेतावनी दी कि जब तक दिल्ली में किसान आन्दोलन चल रहा है, तब तक इसे आम लोगों के लिए न खोलें। उन्होंने कहा कि सिख संगठन के सदस्य इस पर पूरी नजर रखेंगे।

मैनेजर बोले, हेड ऑफिस को देंगे सूचना

रिलायंस ज्वैल्स शोरूम के मैनेजर आशीष व स्टोर इंचार्ज पुनीत ने कहा कि उन्हें ऊपर हेड ऑफिस से जो भी हिदायत आएगी, उसके आधार पर फैसला लिया जाएगा। उन्होंने प्रदर्शनकारियों को कहा कि अभी वो शोरूम बंद कर रहे हैं और इसके बारे में हेड ऑफिस को सूचित कर दिया गया है।

JIO ऑफिस करा चुके बंद

शुक्रवार की रात को सिख तालमेल कमेटी ने मॉडल टाउन में चल रहे JIO के ऑफिस को बंद कराया था। इस दौरान उन्होंने कंपनी के खिलाफ नारेबाजी भी की थी।

सहमति से हुआ बंद

इस बारे में थाना डिवीजन 6 के SHO सुरजीत सिंह ने कहा कि सिख तालमेल कमेटी के सदस्य आए थे और ज्वैलरी शोरूम मालिक ने भी इस पर सहमति जताई और शोरूम बंद कर दिया। इसमें जबरन बंद करवाने वाली कोई बात नहीं है।

