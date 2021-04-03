पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पुलिस काे मिली कामयाबी:छोटी हाथी में 45 पेटी शराब तस्करी कर ले जाता तस्कर गिरफ्तार

जालंधर25 मिनट पहले
पकड़े गए तस्कर व उससे बरामद शराब के साथ पुलिस की टीम। - Dainik Bhaskar
पकड़े गए तस्कर व उससे बरामद शराब के साथ पुलिस की टीम।
  • आरोपी कहां से लाया शराब व किसे देने जा रहा था, इसके बारे में की जा रही पूछताछ

छोटे हाथी में शराब की तस्करी कर रहे एक तस्कर को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया। तलाशी लेने पर पुलिस को उससे 45 पेटी शराब बरामद हुई। आरोपी को गिरफ्तार करने के बाद पुलिस ने उससे पूछताछ शुरू कर दी है। पुलिस पता लगा रही है कि वह यह शराब कहां से लेकर आया था और आगे किसे सप्लाई देने के लिए जा रहा था।

CIA स्टाफ को मिली कामयाबी

SSP डॉ. संदीप गर्ग ने बताया कि CIA स्टाफ के ASI शाम सिंह ने जीटी रोड करतारपुर स्थित भुलत्थ मोड़ से दोआबा चौक में तिकोनी कॉलोनी पार्क के नजदीक रहने वाले कृष्ण कांत उर्फ कृष्णा को काबू किया। पुलिस ने उसके छोटे हाथी (PB35Q9572) की तलाशी ली तो उसमें से 45 पेटी (340 बोतल) शराब बरामद की गई। पुलिस ने शराब व छोटे हाथी को जब्त कर आरोपी के खिलाफ एक्साइज एक्ट का केस दर्ज कर उसे गिरफ्तार कर लिया।

आरोपी के खिलाफ पहले भी पर्चे

पुलिस के मुताबिक पकड़े गए आरोपी कृष्ण कांत कृष्णा के खिलाफ पहले भी शराब तस्करी के केस दर्ज हैं। यह केस थाना डिवीजन 8 में केस दर्ज किए गए हैं।

