डीलर परेशान:गेहूं की बिजाई शुरू, यूरिया और डाया की सप्लाई न होने से पैदावार पर होगा असर

जालंधर2 दिन पहले
  • प्रति एकड़ एक बोरी यूरिया की जरूरत, मालगाड़ियों का आवागमन न होने से डीलर परेशान

(सुरेंदर कुमार) पहली नवंबर से जिले में गेहूं की बिजाई का काम शुरू हाे जाएगा। जिले में 4.25 लाख एकड़ में गेहूं की बिजाई की जाती है। फसल बिजने का काम शुरू हो जाएगा। सबसे बड़ी दिक्कत किसानों काे यूरिया और खाद न मिलने की है। मालगाड़ियों का संचालन न होने को लेकर डीलर भी परेशान हैं। समय पर किसानों को यूरिया और खाद न मिली तो आने वाले दिनों में फसल को तो नुकसान होगा ही साथ में किसानों को भी उसका खमियाजा उठाना पड़ सकता है।

फसल में अगर समय रहते यूरिया और खाद का छिड़काव न हुआ तो झाड़ कम होगा। इसके बाद गेहूं के रेट भी बढ़ सकता है। इसके साथ ही 56 हजार एकड़ में आलू की फसल की बिजाई भी होती है। इस फसल को भी दोनो चीजों की जरूरत होती है। आलू की फसल तो तकरीबन बीज दी गई है। किसान सुखबीर सिंह ने कहा कि बेहूं की फसल की बिजाई के साथ साथ ही यूरिया और खाद का छिड़काव जरूरी है।

अगर ऐसा नहीं किया जाता है तो फसल खराब हो सकती है और कम होगी। यूरिया जिस तरह से फसल के लिए जरूरी है वैसे ही डीएपी यानी डायमोनियम फास्फेट भी जरूरी है। इसमें पोषक पदार्थ होते हैं और ये दोनो चीजें फसल की गुणवता को बढ़ाते हैं और फसल भी अच्छी होती है।

माहिरों के अनुसार गेहूं की फसल को संभालना बहुत जरूरी है। नहीं तो आने वाले दिनों में संकट पैदा हो सकता है। किसान पहले ही अपने हक के लिए लड़ाई लड़ रहे हैं और उपर से यूरिया और खाद की सप्लाई नहीं हो पा रही है।
खाद की सप्लाई न पहुंची तो आने वाले दिनों मे रेट बढ़ेंगे
यूरिया और खाद के डीलर सुरेश ने बताया कि अगर समय रहते पंजाब में यूरिया और खाद की सप्लाई न हो पाई तो आने वाले दिनों मे रेट बढ़ सकते हैं। फिलहाल कोशिश की जा रही है कि सड़क मार्ग से दोनों चीजें मंगवाई जाएं। सड़क मार्ग से मंगवाने पर किराया अधिक लगेगा और रेट भी बढ़ जाएगा। इसलिए कुछ डीलर दोनों चीजें मंगवा तो रहे हैं साथ में रेट भी बढाकर किसानों को देंगे।

खाद की वजह से गेहूं की बिजाई लेट हुई तो पैदावार घटेगी
एग्रीकल्चर अधिकारी नरेश गुलाटी ने बताया कि जालंधर जिले में 4.25 लाख एकड़ में गेहूं की और 56 हजार एकड़ में आलू की बिजाई होती है। यूनिवर्सिटी के माहिरों का कहना है कि 15 नवंबर तक अगर बिजाई हो जाती है फसल ठीक रहेगी। अगर लेट हुई तो फसल कम होगी। इसका नुकसान किसानों को तो होगा ही साथ में आम जनता पर भी असर पड़ेगा। प्रति एकड़ गेहूं की बिजाई के लिए एक बोरी यूरिया और डीएपी चाहिए।

