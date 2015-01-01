पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एडीसी ने जारी किए निर्देश:एसएमओ अपने इलाकों में करें कोरोना सैंपलिंग की सुपरविजन, सेहत विभाग के अधिकारियों के साथ हुई मीटिंग

जालंधरएक घंटा पहले
  • डीएचओ खाद्य पदार्थों के सैंपल बढ़ाएं, मिलावटखोरों पर कार्रवाई करें

जिन सीनियर मेडिकल अफसरों के इलाकों में कोरोना की सैंपलिंग की जा रही है, वे डॉक्टर अपने-अपने इलाकों में खुद सुपरविजन करें ताकि रोजाना का टारगेट पूरा करने के साथ-साथ मरीजों की जल्द पहचान की जा सके। वहीं डिस्ट्रिक्ट हेल्थ अफसर त्योहारों के मद्देनजर मिठाई की दुकानों से ज्यादा सैंपल लें और मिलावटखोरों पर कार्रवाई करें। यह हिदायतें बुधवार को डीसी कांप्लेक्स में एडीसी (डी) विशेष सारंगल ने डिस्ट्रिक्ट हेल्थ अथॉरिटी के साथ हुई मीटिंग में जारी कीं।

इस दौरान सेहत विभाग के अधिकारियों ने जिले में पिछले महीनों में किए जा रहे कार्यों की रिपोर्ट पेश की गई। एडीसी ने सेहत विभाग को कोविड-19 की सैंपलिंग की सुपरविजन बढ़ाने के निर्देश दिए। मीटिंग में जिला टीबी अफसर डॉ. राजीव शर्मा, जिला परिवार भलाई अफसर डॉ. रमन गुप्ता, जिला टीकाकरण अफसर डॉ. सीमा, जिला एपिडिमोलॉजिस्ट डॉ. सतीश कुमार, जिला हेल्थ अफसर डॉ. सुरिंदर सिंह नांगल, फूड सेफ्टी अफसर प्रभजोत कौर, डीपीएम विनय मल्हन के अलावा हेल्थ विभाग के अन्य अधिकारी मौजूद रहे।

उधर, कोरोना के 111 संक्रमितों की पुष्टि, 2 मरीजों ने तोड़ा दम
जिले में बुधवार को कोरोना के 111 संक्रमितों की पुष्टि हुई है। इनमें से 11 बाहरी जिलों के रहने वाले हैं। इस कारण इनकी गिनती जिले के आंकड़े में नहीं की गई है। अब तक जिले में कुल 15889 संक्रमितों की पुष्टि हो चुकी है। वहीं, बुधवार को मोहल्ला गोबिंदगढ़ में रहने वाले 84 साल के वृद्ध और किशनपुरा के 70 साल के वृद्ध की कोरोना से मौत हो गई। दोनों मरीज शहर के प्राइवेट अस्पतालों में उपचाराधीन थे। अब तक जिले में 489 मरीज दम तोड़ चुके हैं। फिलहाल जिले में 635 एक्टिव मरीज हैं।

त्योहारों के दिन हैं और लोग जमकर खरीदारी कर रहे हैं। इसके चलते बाजारों में काफी भीड़ है। लोग न तो एक-दूसरे से डिस्टेंस रख रहे हैं और मास्क की भी अनदेखी कर रहे हैं। ऐसे में उनके संक्रमित होने की काफी ज्यादा संभावना बनी हुई है। एक दिन पहले ही पीजीआई से आई टीम सेहत विभाग के अधिकारियों को कहकर गई है कि 25 नवंबर के बाद कोरोना के मरीज बढ़ सकते हैं। जिले में अब तक 316604 के सैंपल लिए जा चुके हैं। राहत की बात है कि 282477 लोगों के सैंपल निगेटिव निकले जबकि 14722 लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं।

