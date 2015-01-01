पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

विमान:आदमपुर एयरपोर्ट से दिल्ली के लिए आज उड़ेगा विमान, प्रति यात्री 2287रूपये होगी टिकट

जालंधर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कोरोना के चलते बंद की गई आदमपुर-दिल्ली फ्लाइट आज 11 बजे उड़ान भरेगी। हफ्ते में तीन दिन शुक्रवार, शनिवार और रविवार को यात्रियों को सुविधा मिलेगी। आदमपुर एयरपोर्ट अथाॅरिटी और एयरलाइन कंपनी की तैयारियां मुकम्मल हैं और बोर्डिंग के लिए स्टाफ भी एयरपोर्ट पर आ चुका है। एयरपोर्ट अथाॅरिटी आफ इंडिया शेड्यूल के मुताबिक स्पाइस जेट की फ्लाइट सुबह 9:30 बजे नई दिल्ली के इंदिरा गांधी इंटरनेशनल एयरपोर्ट दिल्ली से उड़ान भर 10:30 बजे आदमपुर एयरपोर्ट पहुंचेगी, जो सुबह 11 बजे आदमपुर एयरपोर्ट से उड़ान भरकर दोपहर 12:25 पर दिल्ली एयरपोर्ट पहुंचेगी। यात्रियों को दिल्ली के लिए 2287 रुपए अदा करने होंगे। उड़ान स्कीम के तहत स्पाइस जेट की तरफ से मुंबई-आदमपुर-मुंबई के लिए पहली फ्लाइट 25 नवंबर से शुरू होगी। बुकिंग शुरू कर दी गई है और 4193 रुपए में आदमपुर से मुंबई के लिए यात्री सफर तय कर पाएंगे। शेड्यूल के मुताबिक एयरक्राफ्ट सुबह 10:05 पर मुंबई से उड़ान भरकर दोपहर 1:35 पर आदमपुर सिविल एयरपोर्ट पर पहुंचेगा। यहां से 2:05 पर उड़ान भरकर शाम 5:25 बजे मुंबई एयरपोर्ट पहुंचेगा। इस रूट पर स्पाइस जेट की तरफ से एसजी 2403 प्लेन की सर्विस दी जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंइंसान से इंसान में फैलने वाला जानलेवा वायरस सामने आया, इसके लक्षण से बचाव तक के तरीके जानिए - एक्सप्लेनर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें