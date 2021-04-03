पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • The Building Inspector, Who Did Not Take Action On Illegal Construction, Was Not Discharged From The Field, Despite The Commissioner's Order, The Sealing Was Not Done.

विवाद:अवैध निर्माण पर कार्रवाई न करने वाले बिल्डिंग इंस्पेक्टर की फील्ड से छुट्‌टी, कमिश्नर के आदेश के बावजूद नहीं की थी सीलिंग

जालंधर41 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
स्टाफ के साथ मीटिंग करते हुए नए जेसी अमित सरीन।-भास्कर - Dainik Bhaskar
स्टाफ के साथ मीटिंग करते हुए नए जेसी अमित सरीन।-भास्कर
  • इंस्पेक्टर किरणदीप सिंह से सेक्टर 2, 3 और 4 का चार्ज वापस लिया, अब दफ्तरी काम पर लगाया

अवैध कॉलोनी और निर्माण को लेकर बढ़ते विवाद के बीच नगर निगम प्रशासन ने अब कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी है। कमिश्नर करणेश शर्मा के आदेश पर बिल्डिंग ब्रांच के इंस्पेक्टर किरणदीप सिंह से सेक्टर 2, 3 और 4 का चार्ज वापस ले लिया है। इसका कारण यह है कि धड़ल्ले से हो रहे अवैध निर्माण और शिकायतों पर कार्रवाई में लापरवाही बरती गई है।

बीते दिनों उक्त तीनों सेक्टर्स में आते होशियारपुर रोड, हरदयाल नगर, संतोखपुरा, उपकार नगर और सलेमपुर मुसलमाना इलाके में काफी संख्या में हो रहे अवैध निर्माण की शिकायत आई थी, जिसमें कार्रवाई की बजाय सिर्फ खानापूर्ति होती रही। इसमें से कई अवैध निर्माण को तो सील करने के आदेश होने के बावजूद इंस्पेक्टर ने कार्रवाई नहीं की। एसटीपी परमपाल सिंह ने बताया कि इंस्पेक्टर किरणदीप सिंह से चार्ज वापस लेकर उसे दफ्तरी काम दिया गया है, जबकि उसकी जगह फिलहाल इंस्पेक्टर अरुण खन्ना को तीनों सेक्टर का चार्ज दिया गया है।

शिकायतें न सुनने वाले एक्शन के लिए तैयार रहें : जेसी

नए जॉइंट कमिश्नर अमित सरीन ने बिल्डिंग ब्रांच के समूह स्टाफ की कार्यशैली को लेकर जमकर क्लास लगाई। उन्होंने कहा कि अवैध कॉलोनी, निर्माण से लेकर सभी तरह की शिकायतों की पेंडेंसी तत्काल खत्म करें, इसमें कोताही बर्दाश्त नहीं की जाएगी। जेसी ने ब्रांच के स्टाफ की मीटिंग शिकायतों की पेंडेंसी को लेकर बुलाई थी।

एसटीपी परमपाल सिंह ने बताया कि काम में लापरवाही करने वालों को जेसी द्वारा सख्त हिदायत दे दी गई है, शिकायतों पर कार्रवाई न करने वाले या लापरवाही करने वाले विभागीय कार्रवाई के लिए तैयार रहें। मीटिंग में एमटीपी मेहरबान सिंह, एटीपी राजिंदर शर्मा, विकास दुआ और वजीर सिंह सहित समूह स्टाफ मौजूद रहा।

