पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Punjab
  • Jalandhar
  • The Contractor Who Built The Poor Road Gave The Cleaning, Said Will Remove The Deficiency, The Society Said Action Should Also Be Taken On JE SDO

कार्रवाई की मांग:घटिया सड़क बनाने वाले ठेकेदार ने दी सफाई, कहा- कमी दूर करेंगे, सोसायटी ने कहा- जेई-एसडीओ पर भी हो कार्रवाई

जालंधर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

गुरु नानकपुरा रोड के निर्माण में गड़बड़ी का खुलासा होने के 4 दिन बाद भी निगम प्रशासन अब तक कोई ठोस कार्रवाई नहीं कर पाया है। इस कारण सड़क का काम भी ठप है। गुरु नानकपुरा वेलफेयर सोसायटी द्वारा मामले की विजिलेंस में शिकायत देने की चेतावनी के बाद ठेकेदार अग्रवाल कंस्ट्रक्शन एंड कंपनी सोसायटी को सफाई देने में जुट गई है। मंगलवार शाम को फर्म के प्रतिनिधि सुमन अग्रवाल के सामने सोसायटी और एनजीओ अल्फा महेंद्रू के मेंबरों ने सड़क बनाने में हुई खामियों गिनाईं।

सोसायटी ने कहा कि सड़क पर रोड गली और सफाई के बाद ही सड़क बनाने की शर्त रखी, साथ ही कहा कि बिना सफाई के बनाई गई सड़क से प्रीमिक्स उखाड़कर दोबारा से सड़क बनाई जाए। कांग्रेस नेता सुदेश विज ने कहा कि सड़क बनाने के दौरान निगरानी की ड्यूटी से गायब रहने वाले जेई और एसडीओ पर भी कार्रवाई की जाए। इस मौके सोसायटी के मेंबर ललित मेहता, रमेश महेंद्रू, एडवोकेट जयपाल शर्मा, अशोक धीमान, जगन्नाथ धीमान, गुरप्रीत परमार, देवेंद्र कालिया, जितेंद्र भट्टी और रमन शर्मा आदि मौजूद रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआज करवाचौथ और महिलाओं का IPL; कंगना पर फिर केस और वियना में मुंबई जैसा हमला - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें