पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Punjab
  • The Doctor Who Got The First Dose Of Kovid Infected, The Expert Said Anti body Is Formed After The Second Dose

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना अपडेट:कोरोना की डोज लगवाने वाले डॉक्टर पॉजिटिव, एक्सपर्ट बोले- दूसरी डोज के बाद बनती है एंटी, इससे पहले संक्रमण संभव

जालंधर41 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
टीका लगवाते हुए पुलिस मुलाजिम।-भास्कर - Dainik Bhaskar
टीका लगवाते हुए पुलिस मुलाजिम।-भास्कर
  • पीएपी के स्पेशल डीजीपी, शंकर गार्डन में एक ही परिवार के दो लोगों समेत 32 संक्रमित

जिले में कोरोना की पहली डोज लगवा चुके सीनियर डाॅक्टर पीएस बख्शी को संक्रमण की पुष्टि हुई है। डॉ. बख्शी का कहना है कि कोरोना के लक्षण आने के बाद टेस्ट करवाया था। दूसरी तरफ सेहत विभाग के डॉक्टरों का कहना है कि वे लोगों से अपील कर रहे हैं कि वर्तमान में भले ही कोरोना के मामले कम आ रहे हैं लेकिन संक्रमण अभी खत्म नहीं हुआ है।

इसलिए लोगों को सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग और कोरोना गाइडलाइन का पालन करना चाहिए। जिला टीकाकरण अफसर डॉ. राकेश कुमार चोपड़ा का कहना है कि जिले में 19 दिनों में 7362 हेल्थ वर्कर्स और फ्रंटलाइन वर्कर्स को कोरोनावायरस की वैक्सीन लगाई गई है, उनमें से किसी भी लाभपात्री को वैक्सीन का रिवर्स रिएक्शन नहीं आया है।

वहीं, वीरवार को सेहत विभाग की रिपोर्ट में पीएपी कैंपस में तैनात स्पेशल डीजीपी इकबालप्रीत सिंह सहोता, शंकर गार्डन में रहने वाले एक ही परिवार के दो सदस्यों समेत संक्रमण के 32 नए मामले सामने आए हैं। अब तक जिले में संक्रमितों की गिनती 20758 तक पहुंच चुकी है।

ऐसे समझें- वैक्सीन कैसे काम कर रही- कोरोनावायरस के स्टेट नोडल अफसर डॉ. राजेश भास्कर का कहना है कि वैक्सीन की पहली डोज लगने पर व्यक्ति में मेमोरी सेल बनने शुरू होते हैं, जोकि संक्रमण से लड़ते हैं। पहली डोज लगने के 28 दिन बाद जो दूसरी डोज शरीर में जाएगी, वह पहली डोज को बूस्ट करेगी। इसके बाद सेल पूरे तरीके से विकसित होने शुरू होंगे और दूसरी डोज के लगने के 14 दिन बाद कोरोनावायरस से लड़ने के लिए एंटीबॉडी बन जाएगी। लेकिन इसके बाद भी एंटीबॉडी किसी व्यक्ति को संक्रमण से कितने प्रतिशत बचा सकती है, इसके बारे में कोई स्टडी नहीं है।

वैक्सीनेशन में फ्रंटलाइन वर्कर से ज्यादा हेल्थ वर्कर्स दिखा रहे रुचि- वीरवार को जिले में 7 सेंटर बनाए गए, जहां 382 फ्रंटलाइन वर्कर्स को वैक्सीन लगाई गई। जमशेर खास में हेल्थ वर्कर्स के लिए विशेष तौर पर ड्राइव चलाई गई लेकिन 30 लोग ही डोज लगवाने आए। वीरवार को कुल 412 लाभपात्रियों ने टीका लगवाया। इनमें एडीसी विशेष सारंगल, एडीसी जसबीर सिंह ने सिविल अस्पताल में वैक्सीन लगवाई। बता दें कि

वीरवार को सिविल अस्पताल के पीपी यूनिट में सबसे ज्यादा 177 डोज लगाई गईं। इसके अलावा आदमपुर सीएचसी में 28, फिल्लौर पुलिस अकादमी में 26, दादा कॉलोनी में 30, बस्ती गुजां में 60, खुरला किंगरा में 11 और पीएपी में 50 और जमशेर खास में 30 लाभपात्रियों को टीका लगाया गया।

कम्युनिटी स्प्रेड नहीं हुआ लेकिन एक संक्रमित से 7 लोग संक्रमित हो रहे- सेहत विभाग की रिपोर्ट के अनुसार जिले में 6 दिनों में एक ही परिवार 7 लोगों को संक्रमण हो चुका है, जोकि एक व्यक्ति से आगे बाकी लोगों को हुआ है। इसका मुख्य कारण है कि मरीज ने खांसी और बुखार को लोगों ने हलके में लिया था। वहीं, सिविल के मेडिसिन स्पेशलिस्ट डॉ. तरसेम लाल का कहना है कि कई लोग यह धारणा बनाकर बैठे हैं कि कोरोनावायरस के मामले कम आ रहे हैं तो संक्रमण खत्म हो गया है। जबकि ऐसा नहीं है। अभी तक जिले में कम्युनिटी स्प्रेड के हालात नहीं बने हैं लेकिन संक्रमित के संपर्क में आने के बाद संक्रमण परिवार के सदस्यों में तेजी से फैल रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदूसरों के घर बर्तन धोए; झाड़ू लगाई, लकड़ी की कूची से मधुबनी पेंटिंग बनाती थीं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें