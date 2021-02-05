पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Punjab
  • Jalandhar
कबूतरबाजी:किसान ने पूछा- जंगल से तो विदेश नहीं भेजोगे; ट्रैवल एजेंट बोला- भगवान का दिया सब कुछ है, 3.31 लाख ठगे

जालंधर2 घंटे पहले
  • किसान की शिकायत पर पुलिस ने ट्रैवल एजेंट के खिलाफ ठगी व ट्रैवल एक्ट का केस दर्ज किया

शातिर ट्रैवल एजेंट ने किसान को कनाडा भेजने के नाम पर 3.31 लाख रुपए ठग लिए। सौदे के वक्त किसान ने जब आशंका जताई कि उसे जंगल या छोटे-छोटे देशों के रास्ते तो नहीं भेजेगा तो शातिर ट्रैवल एजेंट ने भरोसा दिलाया कि उसके पास भगवान का दिया सब कुछ है, वो किसी से धोखाधड़ी नहीं करते। किसान को न विदेश भेजा गया और न पैसे लौटाए गए तो उसने पुलिस को शिकायत कर दी। पुलिस ने आरोपी ट्रैवल एजेंट के खिलाफ ठगी व ट्रैवल एक्ट का केस दर्ज कर लिया है।

15 लाख दो, 15 दिन में भेज दूंगा कनाडा

शाहकोट के गांव खानपुर राजपूता के किसान मेजर सिंह ने बताया कि अच्छे भविष्य के लिए वह विदेश जाना चाहता था। इसके लिए उसने ट्रैवल एजेंट गुरदेव सिंह ढिल्लो को फोन किया। उसने घर मिलने के लिए बुलाया। जहां एजेंट ढिल्लो ने कहा कि 15 लाख रुपए में सीधी फ्लाइट से कनाडा भेज देगा।

किसान ने शक जताया तो बोला, हमारा घर भरा हुआ, किसी से धोखा नहीं करते

किसान ने उसे कहा कि में जंगल के रास्ते या छोटे-छोटे देशों से होते हुए या फिर रुक-रुककर कनाडा नहीं जाना चाहता। इस पर ट्रैवल एजेंट व उसकी पत्नी कहने लगे कि वो भगवान को मानने वाले हैं। भगवान का दिया सब कुछ है। हमारे पास किसी चीज की कमी नहीं और हम किसी से धोखाधड़ी नहीं करते। घर भरा हुआ है। आपका काम जल्दी हो जाएगा। वो ट्रैवल एजेंट की बातों में आ गया और सोचने लगा कि देश में भले लोगों की कमी नहीं है, जिनकी वजह से देश फल-फूल रहा है।

घर से लिए पैसे तो किसान को लगा, उसका समय बचा रहा ट्रैवल एजेंट

ट्रैवल एजेंट का उसे फोन आया कि एक लाख रुपए और पासपोर्ट तैयार रखा। मैं किसी काम से उधर आ रहा हूं तो लेता जाऊंगा। किसान ने कहा कि वो सोच रहा था कि कितना अच्छा एजेंट है, जो उसे बुलाकर उसका समय भी खराब नहीं कर रहा। ट्रैवल एजेंट ने एक लाख रुपए ले लिए। कुछ दिन बाद उसने कहा कि तुम्हारी फाइल लग गई है, 50 हजार रुपए दे दो। किसान मेजर सिंह ने व्यस्त होने की बात कही तो ट्रैवल एजेंट बोला कि वो घर से ले जाएगा। इसके बाद थोड़े-थोड़े करके उसने 3.31 लाख रुपए ले लिए।

उधार मांगकर दिए थे रुपए, पहली शिकायत में हुआ था राजीनामा

किसान ने कहा कि अपने व परिवार के अच्छे भविष्य के लिए उसने रिश्तेदारों से लेकर व उधार मांगकर यह पैसे इकट्‌ठा करके ट्रैवल एजेंट को दिए थे लेकिन उसने ठगी कर ली। इस बारे में पुलिस पहले शिकायत देने पर राजीनामा हो गया और ट्रैवल एजेंट ने उसे दो चैक दे दिए। जब उसने चैक बैंक में लगाया तो वो बाउंस हो गया।

