सुहाग पर्व आज:करवाचौथ पर ~200 करोड़ का कारोबार लॉकडाउन के बाद बाजार की पहली उड़ान, गहने, कपड़े, शृंगार, स्वीट्स और गिफ्ट आइटम्स की खूब खरीदारी

जालंधर17 मिनट पहले
करवाचौथ का व्रत सुहागिनों ही नहीं, युवतियों का भी पर्व है। सुहागिनें तड़के तारे छिपने से पहले अपनी सास से मिली सरगी खाकर निर्जला व्रत की शुरू करती हैं। सरगी में नारियल, फैनियां, मिठाई और फल रखे जाते हैं। शाम करीब 4 बजे महिलाएं गोल चक्कर बनाकर जलते सजी थालियों को एक-दूसरे के हाथ में बढ़ाते हुए करवा बंटाएंगी।

समाज की बुजुर्ग महिलाओं, पंडिताइनों और पंडितों से करवा की कथा सुनने के साथ-साथ लोकगीत ‘करवड़ा लै सर्व सुहागन, करवड़ा वटाइए नीं, कत्ती अटेंरी न, खंभ चरखा फेरीं न, वाल पैर पाईं न, सुई नूं पिरोंई न, रुठे नूं मनाईं न, सुत्ते नूं जगाईं न, भैण प्यारी वींरां, चन्न चढ़े ते पानी पीवां’ गाएंगी। खगोल शास्त्र और पंडितों के मुताबिक चांद रात 8:16 बजे दिखेगा। जहां कहीं बादल होंगे, वहां थोड़ी देर हो सकती है। शहर की करीब 14 लाख आबादी में से करवाचौथ पर अंदाजन 2.15 लाख महिलाओं और युवतियों ने 500 रुपए से लेकर 50 हजार से अधिक तक की खरीदारी की है। औसतन यदि एक महिला ने 1000 रुपए तक खर्च किए तो बाजार में करीब 200 करोड़ रुपए आए हैं। अटारी बाजार के प्रधान सुखविंदर सिंह बग्गा का कहना है कि पिछले साल के मुकाबले इस बार 75 से 80 फीसदी मार्केट में तेजी आई है।

जालंधर सर्राफा एसोसिएशन के प्रधान नरेश मल्होत्रा ने बताया कि मार्केट में 20 से 25 फीसदी उछाल आया है। मंगलवार को करीब 3 करोड़ रुपए के सोने के गहने बिके हैं। सर्राफा बाजार के सुनार राजीव कुमार ने बताया कि लॉकडाउन के बाद हुए नुकसान की करीब 70 फीसदी रिकवरी हो गई है।  कास्मेटिक्स और आर्टिफिशियल ज्वेलरी एसोसिएशन के उप प्रधान अमित जग्गी ने बताया कि मंगलवार को पूरी एसोसिएशन में करीब 45 लाख रुपए का कारोबार हुआ है। द होलसेल क्लॉथ मार्केट एसोसिएशन के प्रधान अनिल सच्चर का कहना है कि 4 दिनों में कपड़ों की 90 प्रतिशत सेल बढ़ी है। मीना बाजार एसोसिएशन के प्रधान कमलप्रीत सिंह का कहना है कि चार दिनों में कॉस्मेटिक चीजों का कारोबार 40 फीसदी तक बढ़ा है।

करवाचौथ व्रत कथा: इंद्राणी ने वीरवती को बताया कहां हुई भूल

स्वर्ग से सुंदर शुक्रप्रस्थ नाम के नगर में वेद शर्मा नामक एक विद्वान ब्राह्मण रहता था। उसके सात पुत्र और एक सुंदर कन्या वीरवती थी। उसका विवाह ब्राह्मण सुदर्शन से हुआ। वीरवती के सभी सातों भाई विवाहित थे। करवाचौथ आया तो वीरवती ने भाभियों के साथ व्रत किया। दोपहर बाद श्रद्धाभाव से कथा सुनी और अर्घ्य देने के लिए चांद की प्रतीक्षा करने लगी। इस बीच भूख-प्यास से वह व्याकुल हो उठी। यह देख भाइयों ने जंगल में एक वृक्ष पर आग जला आगे कपड़ा तान कर नकली चांद-सा दृश्य बना दिया।

घर आकर बहन से कहा कि चांद निकल आया है। बहन ने नकली चांद को अर्घ्य देकर भोजन कर लिया मगर उसका व्रत नकली चांद को अर्घ्य देने से खंडित हो गया और जब वह ससुराल लौटी तो पति को गंभीर बीमार तथा बेहोश पाया और वह उसे उसी अवस्था में साल भर लिए बैठी रही। अगले वर्ष जब इंद्रलोक से इंद्र पत्नी इंद्राणी पृथ्वी पर करवाचौथ का व्रत करने आईं और वीरवती से इस दुख का कारण पूछा तो इंद्राणी ने कहा कि पिछले साल तुम्हारा व्रत खंडित हो गया था। इस बार तू पूर्ण विधि से व्रत कर, तेरा पति ठीक हो जाएगा। वीरवती ने पूर्ण विधि से व्रत किया तो उसका पति फिर से ठीक हो गया।

रात 8:16 बजे होगा चांद का दीदार...मंदिरों में सुनाई जाएगी व्रत की कथा

मॉडल टाउन, आदर्श नगर, रैणक बाजार, भार्गव नगर मार्केट, अर्बन इस्टेट, किशनपुरा समेत सभी गली-मोहल्लों और बाजारों में मेहंदी के स्टाल लगे, जहां सुबह से ही सुहागिनें और युवतियां मेहंदी लगाने के लिए जुटी रहीं। माॅडल टाउन में मेहंदी का रेट 200 रुपए से लेकर करीब 5000 रुपए रहा। मेहंदी लगवाने आईं प्रियंका, आशा ने बताया कि यह दिन खर्च करने के लिए सबसे अच्छा है।

अब मेहंदी लग गई है तो दिनभर कोई काम नहीं करेंगी। पति ही खाना खिलाएंगे। युवती यशिका ने कहा कि पापा और भइया से पैसे लेकर मेहंदी लगवाने आई हैं। शहर के लगभग सभी मंदिरों में करवाचौथ की कथा होगी। श्री देवी तालाब, गीता मंदिर, महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, कृष्ण मुरारी, श्री शिव दुर्गा मंदिर, श्री राम सरोवर मंदिर, लक्ष्मी नारायण मंदिर आदि में शाम करीब 4 बजे व्रत पूजन होगा। रात को चांद निकलने के बाद व्रत पूरा किया जाएगा।

