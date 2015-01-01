पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जालसाज फरार:प्लॉट दिखाने के बहाने टैक्सी ड्राइवर से रुपये 2 लाख लेकर जालसाज फरार

जालंधर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पीड़ित ने पीछा भी किया आरोपी राजनगर की तरफ हुआ फरार

बस्ती बावा खेल में बाबा बुड्ढा जी पुल के पास कपूरथला के टैक्सी ड्राइवर को प्लॉट दिखाने के बहाने बुलाकर गाड़ी से 2 लाख रुपए लूटकर जालसाज फरार हो गए। कपूरथला के कर्मजीत सिंह ने पुलिस को लिखित शिकायत दी है, जिस पर जांच शुरू कर दी गई है। थाना बस्ती बावा खेल के एसएचओ अनिल कुमार ने बताया कि सुबह पुलिस कंट्रोल रूम से उक्त व्यक्ति के साथ ठगी होने की सूचना मिली थी।

फोन नंबर से डिटेल निकलवा रही पुलिस, जांच के बाद होगा केस दर्ज-जांच की तो पता लगा कि कार से 2 लाख रुपए निकाले गए थे। पीड़ित ने बताया कि आरोपी शनिवार को सुबह करीब 9:30 बजे जालंधर के बाबा बुड्‌ढा जी पुल के पास डील करने आया था। जालसाज कुछ देर गाड़ी के पास ही खड़ा बातें करता रहा। थोड़ी देर बाद उन्होंने आरोपी को गाड़ी में आने के लिए कहा। इसके बाद वे खुद ड्राइवर साइड पर बैठ गए जबकि जालसाज दूसरी साइड में बैठने लगा तो डैशबोर्ड पर पड़े दो लाख रुपए लेकर फरार हो गया। घटना के बाद पीड़ित ने आरोपी की पीछा भी किया।

लेकिन वह राजनगर की तरफ गलियों में फरार हो गया। एसएचओ ने बताया कि इलाके की सीसीटीवी फुटेज कब्जे में लीं लेकिन कोई मदद नहीं मिली। पुलिस के पास आरोपी का फोन नंबर है, जिसकी डिटेल निकलवाई जा रही है। उन्होंने कहा कि जांच के बाद ही पर्चा दर्ज किया जा सकेगा।

