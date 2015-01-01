पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

महिला से ठगी:साधु के वेश में आया जालसाज महिला से अंगूठी, झुमके और 10 हजार नकदी लेकर फरार

जालंधर8 मिनट पहले
  • कुछ दूरी पर मौजूद महिला के बेटे को नहीं हुआ अंदेशा

आदमपुर-जालंधर मुख्य मार्ग पर मंगलवार दाेपहर तीन जालसाज एक महिला से सोने की अंगूठी, कानों के झुमके और 10 हजार की नकदी लेकर फरार हो गए।

पीड़ित महिला 55 वर्षीय किरण सिंघल पत्नी वरिंदर सिंघल ने बताया कि वह बेटे जतिन सिंघल की दुकान पर काम करने वाले लड़कों के लिए दिवाली लेने के लिए नजदीकी माल जा रही थीं।

उनके पास 10 हजार रुपए की नकदी थी। घर से निकलते ही सड़क पर भगवे कपड़े पहने एक व्यक्ति ने निरंकारी भवन का रास्ता पूछा। मैंने कहा मुझे मालूम नहीं है। इस पर वह आगे निकल गया। तभी एक व्यक्ति जिसके साथ एक महिला भी थी, ने पास आकर कहा कि जिस साधु ने आपसे रास्ता पूछा वाे सामान्य साधु नहीं। उसके पास काफी शक्तियां हैं।

इतना कहकर दाेनाें उसे ढाेंगी साधु के पास ले गए। साधु ने बातचीत शुरू की ताे उसे कुछ भी पता नहीं चला और जालसाज सोने की अंगूठी, कानों के झुमके और 10 हजार की नकदी लेकर फरार हो गए। जालसाजाें की हरकत का अहसास हाेने पर पुलिस काे सूचित किया।

एसएचओ नरिंद्रजीत सिंह नागरा ने बताया कि सीसीटीवी फुटेज के आधार पर ठग गिरोह का पता लगाने की काेशिश कर रहे हैं। महिला के बेटे जतिन ने बताया कि ठग गिरोह इतना शातिर था कि सब कुछ उनके सामने करीब 20 फिट की दूरी पर हुआ पर उन्हें भनक तक नहीं लगी।

