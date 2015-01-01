पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तंदुरुस्ती की तकनीक:दो घंटे में स्थापित होगी छत पर बगीची, 15 दिन में खाने को मिलने लगेंगी ताजा सब्जियां

जालंधर/पंजाब2 दिन पहले
केंद्रीय आलू अनुसंधान केंद्र, नकोदर रोड जालंधर में तैयार किया गया वेज फास्ट प्रोजेक्ट। इस तकनीक से केंद्र में पालक, सरसों, ब्रोकली, मटर सहित कई आैषधीय पौधे उगाए गए हैं। यह तकनीक जल्द लोगों को मिलेगी।
  • वेज फास्ट, सीपीआरआई की टीम एबीआई की छत पर सब्जी उगाने की नई टेक्नोलॉजी
  • उगाओ, खाओ, कमाओ और सेहतमंद रहो, रोग प्रतिरोधक क्षमता बढ़ाएं तुलसी, ब्राह्मी, अश्वगंधा जैसी आैषधियां जंगल में नहीं बल्कि छत पर मिलेंगी

अगर आपको घर बैठे कम पैसा खर्च कर 15 दिन में जहरमुक्त सब्जियां खाने की सुविधा मिल जाए तो कैसा लगेगा। जो लोग जहरयुक्त सब्जियां खाकर सेहत खराब कर रहे हैं और सुरक्षित सब्जियां खाने के इच्छुक हैं तो उनके लिए केंद्रीय आलू अनुसंधान केंद्र (सीपीआरआई) की टीम एग्री बिजनेस इनकुबेटर (एबीआई) वेज फास्ट टेक्नोलॉजी लाई है जिससे आप छत पर कम से कम समय में सब्जियां उगा सकते हैं। ऐसा करके आप न केवल ताजी सब्जियां पा सकते हैं बल्कि कोरोना काल में रोग प्रतिरोधक क्षमता को भी बढ़ा सकते हैं।

रोग प्रतिरोधक क्षमता बढ़ाने के लिए आज लोग बाजार के कई तरह के प्रोडक्ट खरीद रहे हैं। ये प्रोडक्ट किसने, कैसे और कितने अच्छे बनाए हैं, इसकी विश्वसनीयता की गारंटी नहीं दी जा सकती है लेकिन आप अपने हाथ से जब कोई चीज उगाओगे तो उसकी शुद्धता की 100 फीसदी गारंटी होगी। यही नहीं सब्जी के साथ-साथ आप जड़ी-बूटी वाले ऐसे पौधे उगा सकते हैं जिनसे आपकी इम्युनिटी बढ़ेगी। ऐसा करके आप खुद ही नहीं अपने आस-पड़ोस, बच्चों, बूढ़ों सहित परिवार को स्वस्थ बनाने में अपना योगदान दे सकते हैं।

आपके घर की छत तक इस तकनीक और पौधों को पहुंचाने के लिए सीपीआरआई की टीम ट्रेंड लोगों की एक टीम बनाएगी जो आप तक वाजिब दाम में इस तकनीक को पहुंचाएगी ताकि आपको सब्जी उगाने वाली ट्रफ यानी ट्रे से लेकर पौधों, बीज, मिट्‌टी या कंपोस्ट के लिए जगह-जगह न भटकना पड़े और आप किसी की ठगी का शिकार न हो जाएं। इसके लिए खेतीबाड़ी में इच्छुक लोगों को ट्रेनिंग दी जाएगी।

एक या दो दिन की ऑनलाइन या ऑफलाइन (सुविधा के अनुसार) ट्रेनिंग के लिए फीस रखी गई है। युवाओं को रोजगार देना भी इस तकनीक का मकसद है।

जानिए...कितनी जगह की होगी जरूरत और कौन-कौन सी सब्जियां उगा सकते हैं

जहरमुक्त सब्जियां खाने के लिए या फिर औषधीय पौधों के लिए आपके पास जमीन होना जरूरी नहीं है। सीपीआरआई का वेज फास्ट मॉडल पूर्णत: शहरी डिमांड को देखते हुए बनाया गया है लेकिन इसे कोई भी अपना सकता है।

इसके लिए आपके पास छत या वालकनी होना लाजिमी है। इसमें आप मॉडल के अनुसार बनाए गए उपयुक्त आकार के ट्रफ रख सकते हैं। आपके घर में डायरेक्ट सनलाइट आती है तो कोई भी सब्जी उगा सकते हैं। अगर डायरेक्ट सनलाइट नहीं है तो पत्तेदार चीजें जैसे साग, पालक, मेथी, सौंफ, बथुआ, धनिया आदि उगा सकते हैं। 4 मेंबर के परिवार के लिए चार ट्रफ में सीजनेवल सब्जी उगा सकते हैं।

ये औषधीय पौधे बढ़ाएंगे आपकी इम्यूनिटी को

ट्रफ में तुलसी, वेसिल, मधुनाशिनी, अश्वगंधा, ब्राह्मी, आर्गेनो, रोजमेरी, थाइम, लेमन ग्रास उगाकर करोना काल में इम्यूनिटी बढ़ाई जा सकती है। वेेसिल और तुलसी जहां इम्यूनिटी बूस्टर का काम करते हैं। वहीं ब्राह्मी आपके दिमाग को तरोताजा रखती है। मधुनाशिनी शुगर को कंट्रोल करके कम करने में कारगर है।

नुकीली चीज से बचाएं, चार साल चलेगी प्लास्टिक शीट

टीम लीडर इंजी. सुखविंदर सिंह,, इंजी. ब्रजेश, डॉ. सुगनी देवी, डॉ. अरविंद जायसवाल, असिस्टेंट चीफ टेक्निकल ऑफिसर योगेश गुप्ता ने बताया कि तैयार किया गया ट्रफ लोहे की मोटी जाली से बना है। इसे सालों तक कुछ नहीं होता। इसमें यूज प्लास्टिक शीट नुकीली चीज से बचानी होगी। इसकी लाइफ चार साल है।

मूली, गाजर और ब्रोकली भी उगा सकेंगे छत पर, ट्रेंड टीम करेगी मार्गदर्शन

Ãवेज फास्ट टेक्नोलॉजी नाम का यह प्रोजेक्ट 1-2 घंटे में छत पर लग जाएगा। 10 से 15 दिन में खाने के लिए पत्तेदार सब्जियां मिलने लगेंगी। इस टेक्नीक से छत पर मूली, गोभी, ब्रोकली, शलजम, आलू जैसी कई तरह की सब्जियां उगाई जा सकेंगी। लोगों को समस्या न आए इसके लिए ट्रेंड टीम मार्गदर्शन करेगी।
-इंजी. सुखविंदर सिंह, साइंटिस्ट, सीपीआरआई

मिशन आत्मनिर्भर भारत: रोजगार भी देगा प्रोजेक्ट

रोजगार के इच्छुकों को प्रोजेक्ट काम देगा। इसके लिए पहले रजिस्ट्रेशन करवानी होगी। अधिकारी जानकारी के लिए सीपीआरआई, गांव-बादशाहपुर, नकोदर रोड जालंधर या फिर टीम मेंबर योगेश गुप्ता को 98885-14119 पर व्हाट्सएप करें।

