मीटिंग:6 नवंबर को दोपहर बाद होगी मीटिंग, 9 मार्च को स्थगित हुई मीटिंग का एजेंडा किया रिपीट

जालंधर2 घंटे पहले
  • 8 माह बाद पहली बार होटल में होगी निगम हाउस की मीटिंग, विकास का कोई नया एजेंडा नहीं

निगम के 3 दशक के इतिहास में पहली बार कोरोना के चलते 8 माह बाद दफ्तर परिसर से बाहर होटल में निगम हाउस की मीटिंग 6 नवंबर को होगी। मंगलवार को जारी हुए 42 प्रस्ताव वाले एजेंडे में 39 प्रस्ताव 8 माह पुराने हैं, तब निगम यूनियन की हड़ताल के कारण एजेंडा जारी करने के बावजूद 9 मार्च को होने वाली मीटिंग स्थगित कर दी गई थी।

3 नए प्रस्ताव शामिल किए गए हैं, जिसमें से 2 हाल ही में पंजाब सरकार द्वारा जारी नोटिफिकेशन को मंजूरी के लिए पार्षदों के बीच रखा जाना है। मेयर जगदीश राजा ने बताया कि 80 पार्षद, अफसर, राजनीतिक लोग और मीडियाकर्मियों के बीच सोशल डिस्टेंस संभव नहीं था, इसलिए मीटिंग होटल रिजेंट पार्क में रखी गई है। विकास कार्य या किसी प्रोजेक्ट का प्रस्ताव शामिल नहीं करने और वार्ड स्तर के छोटे काम के एस्टीमेट को भी शामिल न करने पर निगम के नेता विपक्ष पार्षद सुशील शर्मा ने भी एतराज जताया है। कहा कि लगता है मेयर के एजेंडे में विकास का कोई मसला ही नहीं हैं।

मेयर बोले, नए काम के लिए जल्द होगी अगली मीटिंग... मेयर जगदीश राजा ने कहा कि 8 माह से फंसे प्रस्ताव को मंजूर करना जरूरी था। इसके साथ ही गरीब लोगों को कब्जे वाली जमीन अलॉट करने और निगम के किराएदारों को प्रॉपर्टी बेचने के नए प्रस्ताव को रखा गया है। नए काम के लिए जल्द अगली मीटिंग करेंगे।

स्मार्ट सिटी के प्रोजेक्ट, जिन्हें हाउस की मंजूरी चाहिए

  • नॉर्थ हलका के गांव गदईपुर में करीब 6 करोड़ की लागत से 3 एकड़ में सी एंड डी वेस्ट प्लांट लगाना।
  • एबीडी एरिया में विशेष सॉलिड वेस्ट मैनेजमेंट प्लांट। एमआरएफ सेंटर बनेगा, कूड़ा प्रोसेस करने के साथ ही री-साइकिल वेस्ट छांटने का काम होगा।
  • सिटी के पब्लिक टॉयलेट और सार्वजनिक जगहों पर 76 सेनेटरी नैपकिन मशीन लगेगी।

लावारिस शव के संस्कार के लिए अब मिलेंगे 4000 रुपए... सिटी में मिलने वाले लावारिस शव के संस्कार के लिए निगम अब 2500 रुपए की बजाय 4000 रुपए देगा। पार्षद डॉली सैनी ने मांग की था कि संस्कार के बाद अस्थियां विर्सजन में भी खर्च होने के कारण इस राशि को बढ़ाया जाए।

कब्जे और लाल लकीर वाली जमीन की रजिस्ट्री कराएगा निगम... सरकार के आदेश पर निगम की जमीन या लाल लकीर वाली जमीन के मालिकों को अब उनके नाम रजिस्ट्री कराई जाएगी। वहीं, 12 साल पुराने बूथ, दुकान, पेट्रोल पंप के किरायेदारों को नगर निगम मालिक बनाएगा।

