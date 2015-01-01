पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

गढ़ा के शिवनगर में आधी रात में वारदात:चेहरे पर 10 बार हथौड़े मारकर मुंहबोले भतीजे ने किया बिल्डिंग ठेकेदार का कत्ल

जालंधर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कत्ल करके चाय पी और चला गया काम पर
  • बोला- चाचा समझ उधार दिए 3 हजार रुपए, वापस मांगे तो घर से निकालने की दी धमकी

गढ़ा के शिव नगर में 36 साल के बिल्डिंग तोड़ने के ठेकेदार हनीफ अंसारी की हत्या कर दी गई। पुलिस ने बिहार के बेतिया के रहने वाले अंसारी की हत्या का मामला तीन घंटे में ट्रेस कर उसके मुंहबोले 23 साल के भतीजे इरफान अंसारी को गिरफ्तार किया है। पुलिस ने हत्या में प्रयुक्त खून से सना हथौड़ा और मृतक का मोबाइल फोन बरामद किया है। इरफान दो महीने पहले गांव से आया था। उसने गांव से आते ही अंसारी को 3 हजार रुपए उधार दिए थे।

सीपी बोले- लाश पर जमा खून से पता लगा कत्ल 10 घंटे पहले हुआ

इरफान ने कहा- वह कमाता था और चाचा उसके कमाई पर ऐश करता था। शुक्रवार रात उसने इतना ही कहा था कि आप मेरा राशन ही खाते हैं, मैं गांव से कमाने आया हूं। मैंने मकान का किराया भी एक हजार रुपए दिया है। सुनते ही चाचा भड़क गया था।

जब 3 हजार रुपए मांगे तो चाचा ने उसे कहा कि वह अपना सामान उठा कर निकल जाए। देखता हूं कौन काम और छत देगा। इरफान ने बताया कि चाचा को सबक सिखाना चाहता था। सारी रात सोया नहीं। शनिवार तड़के करीब तीन बजे जब चाचा सो रहा था तो मैंने हथौड़ा उठा कर सीधे उसके सिर में दे मारा। इसके बाद 10 बार लगाकर सिर और मुंह में हथौड़े मारे। चाचा मर गया था। तड़के ही चाचा का मोबाइल फोन और हथौड़ा एरिया में फेंक आया। सुबह 6 बजे चाय पीकर काम पर चला गया। दोपहर को लौट कर खाना बनाया और छत पर आकर चाचा की हत्या का ड्रामा कर दिया।

पुलिस कमिश्नर गुरप्रीत सिंह भुल्लर ने बताया- दोपहर करीब 2 बजे कॉल आई कि गढ़ा के शिव नगर में ठेकेदार हनीफ अंसारी की हत्या हो गई है। क्राइम सीन पर एसीपी हरिंदर सिंह गिल और एसएचओ रमनदीप सिंह पहुंच गए। एसीपी गिल ने अंसारी के मुंहबोले भतीजे इरफान से बात की। इरफान ने कहानी सुनाई कि वह दो महीने पहले यहां आया था। चाचा ने ही रोजगार दिया। सुबह 6 बजे चाय बनाई और चाचा को दी। फिर काम पर चला गया। दोपहर 12 बजे लौट कर नीचे वाले कमरे में दोपहर का खाना बनाया। एक बजे चाचा के कमरे में गया। चादर उठाई तो चाचा के मुंह पर खून ही खून था।

यह देख कर वह चिल्ला उठा। एसीपी ने इरफान से पूछा कि क्या चाचा काम पर नहीं जाते तो बोला- जाते हैं। सोचा कि आज गए नहीं। कमरे में चाय का कप नहीं था और बिस्तर पर लाश देख कर लग रहा था कि हत्या हुए 10 घंटे से ज्यादा हो चुके है। खून जम चुका था। जबकि दावा कर रहा था कि सुबह 6 बजे वह चाचा को जिंदा छोड़ कर गया था। कमरे में न सामान बिखरा था और न ही कुछ गायब था। पुलिस इरफान को थाने ले गई, जहां कुछ ही देर में उसने अपना गुनाह कबूल कर लिया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसत्तू को देश-विदेश में पहचान दिलाने के लिए नौकरी छोड़ स्टार्टअप शुरू किया, सालाना टर्नओवर 10 लाख रु. है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें