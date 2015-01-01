पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जालंधर में गुंडागर्दी:हैंडटूल फैक्ट्री से बाहर निकलते ही मालिक को लूटा, बोलेराे गाड़ी भी तोड़ी

जालंधर19 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फैक्ट्री मालिक की बोलेरो गाड़ी से की गई तोड़फोड़ व मौके पर मौजूद लोग।
  • मंगलवार देर रात हुई घटना, CCTV कैमरे में कैद हुई वारदात

बस्ती दानिशमंदा में फैक्ट्री से घर लौटने के लिए बाहर निकलकर गाड़ी में बैठते ही कुछ युवकों ने पुष्पा हैंडटूल मालिक पर हमला कर दिया। उनकी बोलेरो गाड़ी बुरी तरह से तोड़ दी गई और हमलावर उनके गले में पहनी चेन व करीब 50 हजार से एक लाख की नकदी लेकर फरार हो गए। पूरी घटना वहां CCTV कैमरे में कैद हो गई। घटना की सूचना मिलने के बाद पुलिस हरकत में आई और फुटेज कब्जे में लेकर फैक्ट्री मालिक के बयान दर्ज कर लिए हैं।

हाथ पर लगी चोट दिखाता फैक्ट्री मालिक
हाथ पर लगी चोट दिखाता फैक्ट्री मालिक

फैक्ट्री मालिक की जुबानी... लूट की कहानी

पुष्पा हैडटूल मालिक सोनू ने बताया कि हमारी बस्ती दानिशमंदा में पानी वाली टैंकी के पास फैक्ट्री है। रोजाना की तरह मंगलवार रात करीब 10 बजेे मैं घर जाने के लिए फैक्ट्री से निकला। कुछ नकदी भी मेरे पास थी। जैसे ही मैंने बोलेरो गाड़ी में बैठकर उसे स्टार्ट किया तो अचानक पीछे से आए कुछ युवकों ने हमला कर दिया। उनके पास तलवार व डंडे थे। उन्होंने बुरी तरह से गाड़ी से तोड़फोड़ शुरू कर दी। हमलावरों ने बोलेरो का फ्रंट व साइड के साथ पीछे के शीशे को तोड़ना शुरू कर दिया। एकदम से हुए हमले से वो बुरी तरह से घबरा गए। इसके बाद हमलावरों ने उनके पास पड़ी नकदी और गले से चेन छीन ली और भाग निकले। मैंने किसी तरह से अपना बचाव किया।

पहले भी लगा, कोई पीछा कर रहा, आज गाड़ी फैक्ट्री के पास लगाई गई

फैक्ट्री मालिक मॉडल हाउस के रहने वाले सोनू ने बताया कि आम दिनों में वह दूसरी जगह गाड़ी खड़ी करते थे लेकिन मंगलवार को फैक्ट्री के बाहर ही खड़ी कर दी थी। उन्हें पहले भी एक बार लगा कि कोई उनका पीछा कर रहा है। शायद हमलावर पहले भी उनकी रेकी कर रहे थे लेकिन आज मौका पाकर उन्होंने हमला कर दिया। घटना से पहले भी वो पीछे छुपकर खड़े थे और उनके आने का इंतजार कर रहे थे। हमलावरों के वार से उनके हाथ में भी हलकी चोट लगी है।

CCTV कैमरे की फुटेज में बोलेरो के पीछे भागकर आते दिख रहे हमलावर।
CCTV कैमरे की फुटेज में बोलेरो के पीछे भागकर आते दिख रहे हमलावर।

CCTV में कैद हुई वारदात

CCTV कैमरे में दिख रहा है कि जैसे ही फैक्ट्री मालिक बाहर निकले और बोलेरो गाड़ी स्टार्ट की, तभी पीछे से 4 युवक आए और आते ही गाड़ी के बाहर से ताबड़तोड़ हमला शुरू कर दिया। इसके बाद थोड़ी देर के लिए CCTV कैमरा बंद हो गया लेकिन थोड़ी बाद फिर चला तो हमलावर युवक को लूटकर फरार होते नजर आए।

