जालंधर में जालसाजी:नया पासपोर्ट अप्लाई करने पहुंचे व्यक्ति को मिला जवाब-आपका पासपोर्ट ताे पहले ही बन चुका, FIR दर्ज

जालंधरएक घंटा पहले
पुलिस ने पासपोर्ट बनवाने वाले के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कर उसकी तलाश शुरु कर दी है। - प्रतीकात्मक फोटो - Dainik Bhaskar
पुलिस ने पासपोर्ट बनवाने वाले के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कर उसकी तलाश शुरु कर दी है। - प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
  • आवेदन के बाद रीजनल पासपोर्ट ऑफिस ने रिकॉर्ड की जांच की तो उठा पर्दा

जालंधर के रीजनल पासपोर्ट ऑफिस (RPO) में एक अनोखा मामला सामने आया है। यहां बस्ती शेख के उत्तम सिंह नगर में रहने वाले व्यक्ति ने नए पासपोर्ट के लिए अप्लाई किया तो पासपोर्ट ऑफिस ने कहा कि उसका पासपोर्ट तो पहले ही बन चुका है। तब खुलासा हुआ कि किसी ने उक्त व्यक्ति के दस्तावेज इस्तेमाल कर उसके पुराने पते पर पासपोर्ट बनवा लिया। मामले की पोल खुलने के बाद RPO ने पुलिस को इसकी सूचना दी। पुलिस ने इस मामले में फिलहाल अज्ञात व्यक्ति के खिलाफ IPC की धारा 419, 420 के तहत केस दर्ज कर पासपोर्ट में लगी फोटो के आधार पर उसकी तलाश शुरू कर दी है।

नए पासपोर्ट का आवेदन देख रिकॉर्ड चैक किया तो चला पता

रीजनल पासपोर्ट ऑफिस के सीनियर सुपरिटेंडेंट ने पुलिस को पत्र भेजा था कि बस्ती शेख के उत्तम सिंह नगर में रहने वाले जसवंत सिंह ने नए पासपोर्ट के लिए अप्लाई किया था। आवेदन मिलने के बाद उन्होंने पासपाेर्ट ऑफिस का रिकॉर्ड चैक किया तो पता चला कि इस संबंध में उसे पहले ही पासपोर्ट जारी हो चुका है। उस पासपोर्ट में भी वही सब दस्तावेज लगाए गए थे, जो अब नए आवेदन के साथ में अटैच किए गए हैं। हालांकि जिस आदमी के नाम पर पासपोर्ट का आवेदन किया गया है, उसने कहा कि यह आवेदन उसने नहीं किया था।

पुलिस जांच: जिस व्यक्ति के दस्तावेज लगाए, उसने कभी पासपोर्ट बनाया ही नहीं

मामले की शिकायत मिली तो पुलिस ने आर्थिक अपराध शाखा के जरिए इसकी जांच करवाई। पुलिस ने बस्ती शेख के उत्तम सिंह नगर के जसवंत सिंह को बुलाया। तब पता चला कि किसी व्यक्ति ने जसवंत के बस्ती शेख के मकान नंबर 394 वाले पुराने पते पर यह पासपोर्ट अप्लाई किया था। जसवंत सिंह ने कहा कि उसने कभी भी किसी को अपना राशन कार्ड व दसवीं का सर्टिफिकेट नहीं दिया। किसी ने उसके दस्तावेज इस्तेमाल कर फार्म पर अपनी फोटो लगवाकर पासपोर्ट जारी करवा लिया।

सवालों के घेरे में पुलिस

इस मामले में अहम बात यह है कि जिस व्यक्ति के दस्तावेज पर पासपोर्ट बना, उसमें फोटो किसी दूसरे की लगी थी। ऐसे में पुलिस सवालों के घेरे में है क्योंकि पासपोर्ट जारी होने से पहले पुलिस आवेदक के घर जाकर वैरिफिकेशन करती है और उसमें गवाहों के भी साइन लिए जाते हैं, ऐसे में पुलिस पर भी सवाल उठ रहे हैं। अगर यह पासपोर्ट बिना उचित वैरिफिकेशन के बना दिया गया तो फिर इसको लेकर पासपोर्ट ऑफिस पर भी सवाल उठेंगे। फिलहाल पुलिस का कहना है कि आरंभिक जांच के बाद केस दर्ज कर लिया है। अब आगे इन तमाम पहलुओं की भी जांच की जाएगी।

