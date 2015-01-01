पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पुलिस की ‘तीसरी आंख’ बंद:30 लाख से लगाए गए इन सीसीटीवी को सुचारू रखने की जिम्मेदारी पुलिस की थी, अब वहां कंट्रोल रूम नहीं, किचन है

जालंधरएक घंटा पहले
  • 4 साल पहले ‘प्रोजेक्ट आंखें’ के तहत लगे 350 सीसीटीवी खराब
  • शहर की सुरक्षा के लिए हुए थे 3 प्रयास इन्हें संभालने के लिए न पुलिस ने कोशिश की और न ही प्रशासन ने

त्योहारों का सीजन है और आए दिन चोरी और स्नैचिंग हो रही हैं। इन पर काबू पाने के लिए कमिश्नरेट पुलिस के पास आधुनिक तकनीक मुहैया नहीं है। कारण है कि सिटी की संस्थाओं, कारोबारियों और उद्योगपतियों की मदद से 4 साल पहले 30 लाख की लागत से लगाए गए 350 सीसीटीवी कैमरे अब धूल फांक रहे हैं। तत्कालीन पुलिस कमिश्नर अर्पित शुक्ला ने नई दिल्ली की तर्ज पर शहर में ‘आंखें’ प्रोजेक्ट शुरू कराया था।

लोगों की मदद से मार्केट, मेन रोड, चौक, गलियों की एंट्री सहित वारदात को लेकर संवेदनशील स्पॉट पर कैमरे लगवाए गए थे ताकि वारदात होने पर आसानी से पुलिस अपराधियों तक पहुंच सके। वर्तमान में कैमरे तो अब भी जगह-जगह लटक रहे हैं लेकिन कोई टूट चुका है तो किसी में बिजली कनेक्शन ही नहीं है। कई जगह कंट्रोल रूम ध्वस्त होने के कारण पूरा सिस्टम ठप हो गया है। मॉडल टाउन में तो पुलिस पिक्ट बाॅक्स में बनाया गया कंट्रोल रूम अब किचन बन चुका है, जहां कैमरे की तार को हटाकर हीटर में बिजली का कनेक्शन चल रहा है।

4 साल पहले घोषित हो चुकी स्मार्ट सिटी में हालात ऐसे हैं कि वारदात के बाद कमिश्नरेट पुलिस की टीम अपराधियों की पहचान के लिए लोगों के घरों, दुकान, शोरूम और फैक्ट्री के कैमरे को खंगालने में जुट जाती है क्योंकि सियासी और संगठनों की मदद से लगवाए गए कैमरों की पुलिस और प्रशासन मेनटेनेंस करने में असफल रहा और लोगों के सहयोग से तैयार किए गए सीसीटीवी कैमरों का पूरा सिस्टम फेल हो गया।

नॉर्थ हलका : 20 लाख से लगे 300 कैमरे, अब सिर्फ कबाड़
2016 में तत्कालीन सीपी अर्पित शुक्ला, पूर्व सीपीएस केडी भंडारी ने कारोबारी और उद्योगपतियों की मदद से 20 लाख रुपए से 300 कैमरे लगवाए पर अब चिप वाले एचडी कैमरे कबाड़ बन चुके हैं। भंडारी का कहना है कि पुलिस प्रशासन की लापरवाही से प्रोजेक्ट फेल व लोगों के पैसे बर्बाद हुए।

मॉडल टाउन : 40 कैमरे लगे थे, अब शोरूम के कैमरों पर निर्भर
मॉडल टाउन मार्केट में पार्षद रोहन सहगल की पहल पर दुकानदारों और शोरूम मालिकों द्वारा मुहैया कराए करीब 4 लाख रुपए से 40 कैमरे लगाए थे, जो अब बंद पड़े हैं। पुलिस पिक्ट बाक्स में बने कंट्रोल रूम में वहां कैमरे की मेमोरी के लिए लगे डीवीआर के तार तक खुले पड़े हैं।

पंजाब का पहला सीसीटीवी पीएपी चौक में लगा, दो जगह बदला
जालंधर वेलफेयर सोसायटी ने पंजाब में सार्वजनिक स्थल पर पहला सीसीटीवी कैमरा पीएपी चौक में लगवाया था। सीईओ सुरिंदर सैनी ने बताया कि पुलिस ने वही कैमरे ट्रैफिक थाने में लगा लिए तो डीजीपी स्तर पर शिकायत के बाद 6 कैमरे बीएमसी चौक में लगाए गए। इस पर 6 लाख खर्च आया था।​​​​​​​

नए कैमरे लगाने का प्रोजेक्ट भी 3 साल से फंसा, कोई प्रयास नहीं

स्मार्ट सिटी में सुरक्षा व्यवस्था को मजबूत करने के लिए 119 करोड़ की लागत से इंटीग्रेटेड कंट्रोल एंड कमांड सेंटर (आईसीएंडसीसी) तैयार होना था। पूरे शहर में 1200 कैमरे लगने थे, जिनका कंट्रोल रूम पीएपी कैंपस में होगा। कंट्रोल रूम की इमारत बनकर एक साल से तैयार हो गई लेकिन कैमरे लगाने का प्रोजेक्ट अब भी फंसा हुआ है। लुधियाना और अमृतसर के कंट्रोल रूम से इसे जोड़ने के चक्कर में जालंधर पुलिस अब तक सुविधा से वंचित है।

सीसीटीवी न चलने से ट्रेस नहीं हुए कई मामले
8 अक्टूबर को गुरु गोबिंद सिंह एवेन्यू में करीब 11:30 बजे रिक्शा पर बेटी के साथ जा रही महिला से हेलमेट पहन कर आया बाइक सवार लुटेरा पर्स छीनकर ले गया था। पर्स में 700 रुपए और मोबाइल था। पुलिस ने सीसीटीवी पर वर्क किया मगर आगे की फुटेज नहीं मिली। अब पुलिस मोबाइल सर्विलांस पर लगाकर आगे की कार्रवाई के लिए इंतजार कर रही है।

डीसीपी बोले, लोग भी करें पुलिस की मदद

​​​​​​​धनतेरस और दिवाली को लेकर 3 दिन चहल-पहल रहेगी। डीसीपी (लॉ एंड आॅर्डर) बलकार सिंह कहते हैं कि 1500 पुलिस कर्मचारी तैनात किए गए। जबकि करीब 36 नाके लगाए गए हैं। पीसीआर के साथ-साथ जूलो सिटी में गश्त करेगी। अगर कोई संदिग्ध चीज या संदिग्ध शख्स नजर आए तो पुलिस कंट्रोल रूम नंबर 0181-2240610, 95929-18501 व 95929-18502 पर कॉल कर सकते हैं। एसएचओ अपने-अपने एरिया में रुटीन चेकिंग के साथ-साथ लॉ एंड आर्डर देखेंगे। ट्रैफिक में कोई रुकावट न आए, इसलिए ट्रैफिक मुलाजिम भी तैनात रहेंगे।

