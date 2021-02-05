पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Punjab
  • Jalandhar
  • The Police Post Was In Charge Of ASI For Free, The Fish Mistress Did The Sting Operation, The Video Went Viral, The Police Commissioner Suspended

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मुफ्तखोरी महंगी पड़ी:पुलिस चौकी का इंचार्ज‌ ASI मुफ्त में मंगवाता था मछली, रेस्टोरेंट मालकिन ने किया स्टिंग ऑपरेशन, वीडियो वायरल हुआ तो पुलिस कमिश्नर ने किया सस्पेंड

जालंधर39 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
वायरल वीडियो में रोते हुए अपनी परेशानी बताती रेस्टोरेंट मालकिन। - Dainik Bhaskar
वायरल वीडियो में रोते हुए अपनी परेशानी बताती रेस्टोरेंट मालकिन।
  • रामा मंडी स्थित रेस्टोरेंट मालकिन ने किया था स्टिंग, नंगल शामा चौकी इंचार्ज है ASI

कमिश्नरेट पुलिस की चौकी नंगल शामा के मुफ्तखोर इंचार्ज ASI मोहिंदर सिंह के रेस्टोरेंट से मुफ्त मछली मंगवाने का वीडियो वायरल होने के बाद पुलिस कमिश्नर ने उसे सस्पेंड कर दिया है। पुलिस चौकी इंचार्ज आए दिन रेस्टोरेंट से मुफ्त में मछली मंगवाता था। जिससे परेशान होकर रेस्टोरेंट की मालकिन ने स्टिंग ऑपरेशन कर दिया और फिर वीडियो वायरल कर दिया। सोशल मीडिया पर किरकिरी होने के बाद तुरंत इसकी जांच की गई और कुछ ही घंटे में ASI के इस काम को सर्विस रूल के उलट बताते हुए कार्रवाई कर दी गई। अब उसके खिलाफ विभागीय जांच के भी आदेश दे दिए गए हैं।

यह था स्टिंग ऑपरेशन में

रामा मंडी के पापा चिकन रेस्टोरेंट में पुलिस चौकी नंगल शामा के इंचार्ज मोहिंदर सिंह का रसोईया आता है और मछली देने की बात कहता है। रेस्टोरेंट की मालकिन महिला उसे कहती है कि वह विधवा महिला है और इसी रेस्टोरेंट से अपना गुजारा करती है। वह रोज-रोज मुफ्त में मछली नहीं दे सकती। मछली लेने पहुंचे कर्मचारी को महिला कहती है कि वह कोई गलत काम नहीं करती, सिर्फ यहां पर लोगों को रोटी ही खिलाती है। फिर वह किस बात की वगार दे। मछली लेने आया कर्मचारी बार-बार उसे चौकी इंचार्ज से फोन पर बात करने को कहता है।

महिला ने बयां की आपबीती...

रेस्टोरेंट मालकिन ने पुलिस की धक्केशाही को बयान करते हुए बताया कि चौकी इंचार्ज मोहिंदर सिंह का मुफ्त में मछली लेने के लिए फोन आया था। पहले भी वह दो-तीन बार ऐसे ही मुफ्त में मछली मंगवा चुका था। कभी उनसे चिकन मांगा जाता है तो कभी कोई और चीज। इसके बदले कोई पैसा नहीं दिया जाता। मैं कहती थी कि चाहे थोड़े पैसे दे दो, कुछ लिहाज कर लेंगे। मैं विधवा महिला हूं और मेरा एक बेटा है। हम लोग सुबह से शाम तक काम करते हैं और इतनी मेहनत करने के बाद भी पूरी रोटी का इंतजाम नहीं हो पाता। रात 11 बजे तक हम झूठे बर्तन साफ करते हैं, ताकि हमें रोटी मिल जाए। पहले ही हमें कुछ बर्ड फ्लू ने मार दिया और कुछ महंगाई ने। इसके अलावा दुकान का किराया और कर्मचारियों का वेतन भी देना होता है ऊपर से पुलिस कर्मचारी मुफ्त में सामान मंगवाते हैं। महिला ने कहा कि उसे डर है कि चौकी इंचार्ज की पोल खोलने के बाद पुलिस उसे यहां काम करने देगी या नहीं लेकिन वह अब इस सब से परेशान हो चुकी है।

वीडियो की जांच में कसूरवार मिला ASI : DCP

DCP इन्वेस्टिगेशन गुरमीत सिंह ने कहा कि सोशल मीडिया पर एक वीडियो वायरल हुआ था। जिसमें एक आदमी चौकी इंचार्ज मोहिंदर सिंह के कहने पर उनसे मछली मांग रहा था। इस बारे में तुरंत एसीपी सेंट्रल से जांच करवाई गई और उन्होंने शुरुआती जांच में एसआई मोहिंदर सिंह को कसूरवार ठहराया। जिसके बाद उसके खिलाफ कार्रवाई कर दी गई है।

ऐप खोलें
इंग्लैंडइंग्लैंड263-3 (89.3)
VS
भारतभारत
स्टंप्स
  • कॉपी लिंक
वीडियोऔर देखेंमार्केट कैप पहुंचा 3.64 लाख करोड़ रुपए, शेयरों में 58% का मिलेगा अभी भी फायदा - बिजनेस - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें