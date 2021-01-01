पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रस्ताव तैयार:रुपये 1.50 प्रति यूनिट बिजली सस्ती होने की संभावना, आम बजट के प्रावधान से इंडस्ट्री को खुले बाजार से खरीदारी का हक भी मिला

जालंधर3 घंटे पहले
पंजाब में नए साल के बिजली के टैरिफ में घरेलू बिजली के रेट घट सकते हैं। पावरकाॅम को वित्तीय संसाधनों से बचने वाले पैसे उपभोक्ताओं को ट्रांसफर करने का दबाव है। चुनावी साल से पहले प्रदेश सरकार महंगी बिजली का दर्द दूर कर रही है। इसके लिए प्रस्ताव तैयार है। आज अमृतसर में पावरकाॅम की रेवेन्यू रिक्वायरमेंट रिपोर्ट पर उपभोक्ताओं से सुझाव ले लिए गए हैं। अब इसी महीने टैरिफ की घोषणा होगी। माना जा रहा है कि इंडस्ट्री की 5 रुपए बिजली यूनिट जारी रहेगी। बिजली पर 5 फीसदी शहरी विकास सैस, काओ सैस, बिजली ड्यूटी आदि की दरों में कोई बदलाव नहीं होगा। इस बीच केंद्रीय बजट में इंडस्ट्री को सरकारी निगम की बजाय प्राइवेट कंपनी से सस्ती बिजली खरीदने की मंजूरी मिली है।

कर्ज के ब्याज की दर कम होने, थर्मल प्लांट का सरचार्ज घटने का लाभ उपभोक्ताओं को मिलेगा

घरेलू बिजली सस्ती होगी -पावरकाॅम के प्रस्ताव के अनुसार सबसे पहले बिजली सस्ती गरीबों की होगी, जिनका बिजली का कनेक्शन 2 किलोवाट है, उन्हें पहले 100 यूनिट रुपये 3.20 के रेट पर मिलेंगे। अगले 200 से 300 यूनिट के बीच रुपये 5.80 प्रति यूनिट देने होंगे। जो लोग 300 यूनिट से ऊपर खपत करेंगे उन्हें रेट रुपये 7.30 प्रति यूनिट लगेगा। नई स्लैब में जो बदलाव लागू होंगे, इससे 1 से 1.50 रुपए यूनिट बिजली सस्ती करेंगे। जिन लोगों का बिजली लोड 7 से लेकर 50 किलोवाट तय है, उनके लिए नई स्लैब प्रस्तावित है। जिसमें 100 यूनिट रुपये 4.79 प्रति यूनिट में मिलेंगे। 200 से 300 यूनिट तक ~6.14 लगेंगे। 500 यूनिट तक रुपये 7 में यूनिट पड़ेगा।

ये कैसे होगा?
बिजली माहिर विजय तलवार का कहना है कि पावरकाॅम ने जो नया प्रस्ताव बनाया है, इसमें उसे कर्ज के घटे ब्याज दर का पैसा बचने का लाभ होगा। इसके लिए केंद्र सरकार ने थर्मल प्लांटों की बिजली के सरचार्ज घटाए हैं। केंद्र सरकार की दीन दयाल उपाध्याय योजना के तहत भी आर्थिक लाभ मिलेगा। उन्होंने कहा कि जो साल की रेवेन्यू रिपोर्ट फाइल की गई है, इसमें 3349 करोड़ का रेवेन्यू लास बताया है। इसे वह बिजली रेट में इजाफा करके अगले सालों में चरणबद्ध रूप से घटाना चाहता है। फिलहाल घरेलू बिजली दर 1 से डेढ़ रुपए तक घटेगी।

इंडस्ट्री को सुविधा -आम बजट में केंद्र सरकार ने सुविधा दी है कि अब इंडस्ट्री प्राइवेट कंपनियों से भी बिजली खरीद सकेगी। इस सिस्टम में इंडस्ट्री रोजाना दिल्ली में बिजली एक्सचेंज में लगने वाली आक्शन में हिस्सा लेती हैं, जिसमें प्राइवेट प्लेयर जो बिजली सेल करते हैं, उसे इंडस्ट्री खरीद सकेगी। इंडस्ट्री संचालक बलराम कपूर कहते हैं कि ये सुविधा लेने के लिए हर इंडस्ट्री में एक स्पेशल मीटर लगाया जाता है। इस मीटर में खुले बाजार से खरीदी बिजली रिकाॅर्ड हो जाती है। हम आम बजट में दी सुविधा को स्टडी कर रहे हैं।

एक्सपर्ट व्यू - बिजली मामलों के माहिर विजय तलवार कहते हैं कि खुले बाजार से कारोबारियों को बिजली तो सस्ती मिल जाएगी लेकिन इसे लेकर लाभ तभी होगा जब पावरकाॅम बिजली की तारों का जो किराया व बाकी चार्जेज लेता है, उसके सरचार्ज कम हों। जब खुले बाजार से बिजली खरीदने पर अतिरिक्त खर्च ही तंग करेगा तो खुले बाजार की खरीदारी को उत्साह नहीं मिल सकता। पावरकाॅम के पास खुद सर्दी के महीनों में 8000 मेगावाट तक बिजली सरप्लस होती है, अगर दूसरे राज्यों की इंडस्ट्री को पावरकाॅम इसे बेच सके तो उसके आर्थिक लाभ होगा, फिलहाल वह केवल सरकारी संस्थानों पर निर्भर होता है।

