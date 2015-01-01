पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  The Tipper Hit The Car Going Forward Twice, Crashed 100 Meters, Collided With A Pole And Broke Two, Thankfully! Family Is Safe

हादसा:आगे जा रही कार को टिप्पर ने दो बार मारी टक्कर, 100 मीटर घिसटती गई, खंभे से टकराकर दो फाड़ हुई,शुक्र है! परिवार सुरक्षित है

जालंधर27 मिनट पहले
पठानकोट चौक के पास फ्लाईओवर पर आगे जा रही मारुति कार (डीएल 9सीएफ 7583) को पीछे से आए टिप्पर ने दो बार टक्कर मार दी। टिप्पर कार को घसीटता ले गया। रइया का रहने वाला परिवार जालंधर में सेमी गांव के सत्संग घर में आया हुआ था। शाम 4 बजे परिवार वापस लौट रहा था तो हादसा हो गया। कार की हालत इतनी बुरी हो गई कि उसे देखने वाला हर कोई यही कह रहा था कि इस हादसे में बचना मुश्किल है

लेकिन परमात्मा का शुक्र रहा कि कार में सवार परिवार के पांचों सदस्य बिलकुल ठीक हैं। कार मालिक सतनाम सिंह की पत्नी बलजीत कौर (36) के जबड़े और टांग पर चोट लग गई। वहीं बेटे गुरकीरत (5) और केतनदीप (7) को मामूली चोटें लगी हैं। सतनाम सिंह और उनकी मां जसविंदर कौर (55) भी ठीक हैं।

कुझ पल लई लग्गा- सब खत्म हो गया

कार मालिक सतनाम ने बताया- टिप्पर ने कार नूं पिच्छों टक्कर मारी तां मैं रेस वधा दित्ती पर सड़क बहुत खराब सी। टिप्पर ने दोबारा टक्कर मारी ते कार नूं घसीटना शुरू कर दित्ता। इक पासे टिप्पर, दूजे पासे फुटपाथ सी। 100 मीटर बाद अग्गे खंभे नाल टकरा के कार दो फाड़ हो गई। कुझ पल लई लग्गा सब खत्म हो गया पर परमात्मा ने बचा लेआ।

