टक्कर:रिश्तेदार को अमृतसर एयरपोर्ट से लेकर घर लौट रहे कार सवारों को ट्रक ने मारी टक्कर, एक की मौत, तीन लोग घायल

जालंधर2 घंटे पहले
नेशनल हाईवे पर मंगलवार सुबह 6 बजे कार और ट्रक की टक्कर में कार सवार व्यक्ति की मौत हो गई, कार सवार 3 अन्य लोग गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए। जख्मियों को डीएमसी लुधियाना दाखिल करवाया गया है। तीनों जख्मी अपने रिश्तेदार को अमृतसर एयरपोर्ट से लेकर मलेरकोटला जा रहे थे कि कार (पीबी 08 डीएस 6551) आगे जा रहे ट्रक से टकरा गई।

मलेरकोटला के रहने वाले 3 रिश्तेदार इटली से लौट रहे अपने रिश्तेदार को लेने सोमवार रात को अमृतसर एयरपोर्ट के लिए घर से निकले थे। पेप्सी कोला की फैक्ट्री के पास पहुंचे तो हादसा हो गया। कार में सवार नगिंदर सिंह (27) वासी अमरगढ़ संगरूर की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई।

जबकि कार में सवार कर्णदीप सिंह (20) पुत्र जगदीप सिंह वासी आलमगीर लुधियाना, शमशेर सिंह (26) पुत्र कर्मजीत सिंह वासी भैणी कलां मलेरकोटला व तलविंदर सिंह (17) पुत्र आत्मा सिंह वासी मलेरकोटला गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए। एएसआई सुभाष चंद्र और एएसआई ट्रैफिक निर्मल सिंह मृतक की डेड बॉडी और तीनों घायलों को सिविल अस्पताल ले गए। वहां से जख्मियों को डीएमसी लुधियाना रेफर कर दिया गया। डेडबॉडी पोस्टमार्टम के लिए शव ग्रह में रखवा दिया। हादसे का कारण जांच के बाद पता चल पाएगा कि आखिरकार किसकी गल्ती से हादसा हुआ।

