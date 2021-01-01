पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पर्स चोरी कर भागी थी 2 महिलाएं:जिन महिलाओं का पर्स चोरी हुआ, उन्होंने ही सरेबाजार की जमकर पिटाई, फिर भी मुकरी तो पुलिस को सौंपा

जालंधर34 मिनट पहले
रैणक बाजार में पर्स चोरी की आरोपी महिला की पिटाई करती युवती। - Dainik Bhaskar
रैणक बाजार में पर्स चोरी की आरोपी महिला की पिटाई करती युवती।
  • रैणक बाजार में शनिवार को हुआ मामला, पुलिस को सौंपी गई दोनों आरोपी महिलाएं

रैणक बाजार में शनिवार काे पर्स चुराने वाली दो महिला आरोपियों की जमकर छित्तर परेड कर दी गई। खास बात यह रही कि उनकी पिटाई भी महिलाओं ने ही की। उन्हें खूब थप्पड़ मारे गए लेकिन चोरी करने वालों पर्स नहीं लौटाया। बाद में मौके पर पुलिस बुलाई गई और दोनों को उनके हवाले कर दिया गया।

बल्लां की रहने वाली सुरिंदर कौर ने कहा कि रैणक बाजार में दुकान पर शॉपिंग करने के लिए आई थी। आगे उनकी देवरानी जा रही थी और पर्स बांह पर लटका रखा था। एक महिला पीछे से अजीबोगरीब हरकत करते हुए जा रही थी। कभी वो दाएं जाती और कभी बाएं। पहले मुझे लगा कि इसे कोई जल्दी है, इसलिए आगे निकलने की कोशिश कर रही है। थोड़ी देर बाद वो एक तरफ हो गई। वो सब दुकान के अंदर चले गए। वहां जाकर पता चला कि पर्स गायब है। उन्हें महिला की निशानी थी, इसलिए उन्होंने तलाश शुरू कर दी।

पहले बोली मैंने पर्स नहीं चुराया, फिर भागने की कोशिश की

महिला टिक्की वाले चौक पर मिल गई। जब मैंने उसे पकड़ा तो पहले वो मना करने लगी और फिर भागने की कोशिश करने लगी। बाद में वह कहने लगी कि मैंने पर्स नहीं चुराया। यह सुनकर चोरी की शिकार हुई महिलाएं भड़क उठी और उन्होंने उस पर थप्पड़ बरसाने शुरू कर दिए। जिसके बाद उसने सच कबूलना शुरू किया।

यह है चोरी का तरीका.... पर्स एक करती थी चोरी, फिर दूसरी लेकर हो जाती फरार

पकड़ी गई महिला ने बताया कि पर्स उसकी महिला ने चोरी किया है। उसे दूसरी महिलाओं को बुलाने के लिए कहा गया तो पहले वो इन्कार करती रही कि वो नहीं जानती लेकिन जब पिटाई होने लगी तो फोन कर दूसरी महिला को बहाने से वहां बुलाया। हालांकि वो भी वहां आकर मुकर गई और कहा कि पर्स तो तीसरी महिला के पास है। फिर उसे तीसरी महिला को बुलाने के लिए कहा गया लेकिन वो कहने लगी कि उसके पास नंबर नहीं है। काफी पिटाई के बाद भी वो नहीं मानी तो इसकी सूचना पुलिस को दी गई और उसके बाद दोनों महिलाओं को हिरासत में लेकर पूछताछ की जा रही है।

