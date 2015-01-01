पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अंधे कत्ल की गुत्थी सुलझी:फैक्ट्री से लोहा चोरी करने आए युवक ने दो नाबालिग साथियों के साथ मिलकर की थी चौकीदार की हत्या

जालंधर27 मिनट पहले
चौकीदार की हत्या के मुख्य आरोपी के साथ CIA की टीम।
  • सीसीटीवी फुटेज और लोहा खरीदने के निशान देखकर हत्यारों तक पहुंचे पुलिस

करीब एक सप्ताह पहले सुरानुस्सी की मैटल कॉरपोरेशन फैक्ट्री के चौकीदार के अंधे कत्ल की गुत्थी को पुलिस ने सुलझा लिया है। पुलिस कमिश्नरेट के सीआईए स्टाफ ने इस मामले में स्क्रैप चोर हत्यारे को उसके दो नाबालिग साथियों को गिरफ्तार कर हत्या में इस्तेमाल किया सामान भी बरामद कर लिया है। इसके अलावा उनके कब्जे से मृतक चौकीदार का मोबाइल व पर्स भी मिल गया है।

हाथ-पैर बांधे, पहले गला घोंटा, फिर डंडे से सिर फोड़ा

पुलिस कमिश्नर गुरप्रीत सिंह भुल्लर ने बताया कि जांच में सामने आया की अंबेडकर नगर लद्देवाली का रहने वाला अर्जुन 8 दिसंबर यानि कत्ल वाली रात मैटल कॉरपोरेशन फैक्ट्री से लोहा चोरी करने के लिए गया था। उसके साथ दो नाबालिग साथी भी थे। मैटल कॉरपोरेशन फैक्ट्री की पिछली दीवार तोड़कर वह अंदर दाखिल हुए तो 50 साल के चौकीदार प्रदीप पाठक उर्फ प्रवीन ने उन्हें देख लिया। फिर. उसने जोर-जोर से शोर मचाना शुरू कर दिया और मोबाइल से इस बारे में सूचना देने के लिए फोन करने शुरू कर दिए। यह देख कर अर्जुन ने अपने नाबालिग साथियों के साथ चौकीदार प्रदीप को पकड़ लिया। उन्होंने पहले उसके हाथ व पैर बांधे, इसके बाद मफलर से गला घोंट कर हत्या कर दी। चौकीदार की मौत के बावजूद भी इन हत्यारों को तसल्ली नहीं हुई और लकड़ी के डंडे से उसके सिर पर तब तक वार करते रहे, जब तक उसका हिलना डुलना पूरी तरह से बंद नहीं हुआ । इसके बाद वह फैक्ट्री के अंदर से करीब 1 क्विंटल लोहा चोरी कर भाग निकले।

अर्जुन चोरी का मास्टरमाइंड, नाबालिग रेहडिय़ां लगा करते थे रेकी

कमिश्नरेट पुलिस के सीआईए स्टाफ की जांच में यह भी सामने आया कि अर्जुन के मां-बाप नहीं हैं और वह पिछले काफी समय से लोहा चोरी का धंधा करता है। इसमें उसने दो नाबालिग साथियों को भी मिला लिया। यह दोनों रेहड़ियां लगाने का काम करते थे और इस बात की रेकी करते थे कि कहां पर ज्यादा लोहा मिल सकता है।

सीसीटीवी कैमरे से मिला सुराग, चोरी लोहे के निशान भी बने मददगार

कमिश्नरेट पुलिस के सीआईए स्टाफ ने जब इस अंधे कत्ल की जांच शुरू की तो सबसे पहले इसके पीछे के मकसद को तलाशा गया। पुलिस के हाथ पहले फैक्ट्री के पीछे से गुजरते नेशनल हाईवे की सर्विस लेन पर लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरों की फुटेज लगी। जिसके जरिए इन तीन चोरों का सुराग लगने के बाद पुलिस ने फैक्ट्री की बारीकी से जांच की तो वहां दीवारों पर लोहा घसीटे जाने के निशान दिखे। जिससे पुलिस को यह यकीन हुआ कि लोहा चोरी की वजह से ही चौकीदार की हत्या की गई है।

खून से लथपथ मिली थी लाश, हाथ-पैर बंधे थे

सुरानुस्सी स्थित मैटल कॉरपोरेशन फैक्ट्री में प्रदीप पाठक पिछले 32 साल से काम कर रहा था। फैक्ट्री मालिक दिनेश महेंद्रु के मुताबिक प्रदीप रहता भी फैक्ट्री में ही बने कमरे में था। फैक्ट्री इस वक्त चालू हालत में नहीं थी लेकिन वहां भारी मात्रा में लोहे का स्क्रैप, तांबा और कंडम मशीनें पड़ी हुई थी। फैक्ट्री मालिक ने ही सबसे पहले प्रदीप की लाश देखी थी। जब थाना डिवीजन नंबर 1 की पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची तो प्रदीप की लाश खून से लथपथ थी और उसके पैर बंधे हुए थे। इसके बाद पुलिस ने अज्ञात हत्यारों के खिलाफ कत्ल का केस दर्ज कर लिया था।

चोरी का माल खरीदने वाले कबाड़ी भी होंगे गिरफ्तार

पुलिस कमिश्नर गुरप्रीत सिंह भुल्लर ने कहा कि हत्या का आरोपी अर्जुन लोहे का स्क्रैप चोरी करने के बाद उसे कबाड़ियों को बेच देता था। इस बारे में पुलिस कबाड़ियों से भी पूछताछ करेगी और जिसने भी उससे लोहे का कबाड़ खरीदा है, उसे भी पुलिस गिरफ्तार कर केस दर्ज करेगी।

